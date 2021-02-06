Failure of Uganda’s Chan products to make the cut in paid ranks is yet another red flag

By ROBERT MADOI More by this Author

The nation continues to reel in horror after the latest staging of the African Nations Championship cast yet another unforgiving light on the frailties of domestic football.

Observers who are clinical and merciless in their assessment hold that Ugandan football began to lose its way long before stuttering to just one point in Douala last month.

Others that choose to see the proverbial glass as half full believe Uganda is simply burdened by optimism. They go on to add that the entitlement mentality leaves us defenceless because pride, as the Good Book warns, goeth before destruction.

Whatever the case, the common denominator is the presence of some scope of incipient disaster. As this column proffered last Saturday, it is not by accident that the African Nations Championship hasn’t spared Uganda the worst consequences. Inaction over continuing dangers such as match fixing ought to be roundly condemned.

Probably nothing best captures our slide into the abyss than the outsized failures of most of our best exports from the championship to the paid ranks.

Only this past week, Ugandan champions Vipers unveiled their latest marquee signing. Yunus Sentamu, who could make his debut in a league game against newly promoted Myda later today, has been tipped to lift the mood immeasurably at Kitende.

The fleeted-footed attacker needs little introduction to Ugandan football aficionados. He announced himself to them after putting up some particularly formidable performances for the Cranes at the 2014 African Nations Championship.

Still only 26, he appears to have less skin in the paid ranks following spells in DR Congo, Tunisia, Finland, and Albania.

Advertisement

Sentamu isn’t the only former African Nations Championship starlet to find himself chasing the small comforts of Ugandan club football.

Ibrahim Sadam Juma, the scorer of Uganda’s lone goal at its maiden appearance in 2011, risked his reputation by returning home after an uneventful period in Vietnam.

Whereas varied feats with KCCA went a long way in redeeming him, it would be misleading to conclude that the way Juma’s career petered out didn’t agitate tongues. His career – much like Sentamu’s – remains another sad story of unfulfilled potential.

In fact, the only exception to the rule seems to be Faruku Miya. He, too, initially appeared to be part of the norm when a spell at Standard Liège – shortly after the 2016 African Nations Championship – went south. He has since steadied the ship in Turkey via Croatia.

His will be an outcome Saidi Kyeyune will desire. The two goals the midfielder scored in Douala made his performances tolerable, but by not much.

Sudanese titans Al Merrikh saw enough positives to make a move for the 27-year-old midfielder.

Whether Kyeyune has been built to withstand being buffeted by the headwinds of professional football remains to be seen. Past precedents, however, hardly inspire confidence. There is something tragically flawed about Ugandan football.

The powers that be cannot keep skimming over key questions of accountability. The tough questions being asked needed to be answered. Short of that, Ugandan football will continue to reap the whirlwind.

Email: rmadoi@ntv.ug

Twitter: @robertmadoi