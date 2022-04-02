Falcons face Our Savior in search of maiden win

Three games played. Three games lost. That is the scorecard for six-time league champions Falcons.

They started the season with a close 63-62 loss to rivals Power before falling with the last play of the game against Ndejje Angels having led by nine in the fourth quarter. They lost that one 65-63.

Last weekend’s pummelling by UCU Canons in Mukono was rather expected. Tony Oluka and his troops were beaten by 18 points (71-53) to worsen their record to 0-3.

Today’s clash with newly promoted Our Savior presents the former champions with an opportunity to stop the bleeding but they must have it in mind that the same Our Savior defeated highly rated Namuwongo Blazers for their only win of the season so far.

Bossa keeps it going

While Falcons have struggled to start the season, forward Wafula Bossa is doing everything to enhance his reputation on the local basketball scene.

He is averaging 20 points in three games and has been the team’s source of offence. He is the one eyed man amongst the blind and has not got enough help from teammates stepping off the bench.

“The season has been tough so far,” Bossa told Score.

“But we have seen some positives and there is a lot of room for improvement,” he added.

Falcons have struggled to manage games down the stretch and paid the price against Power and Ndejje. Ndejje extinguished a nine-point lead in the fourth frame and went on to win the game by three.

“The close losses point to the need to make just a few adjustments.

The losses have been mostly due to turnovers.

“We need to take care of the ball better and improve our defence. But all that will improve as we continue to gel, as a team.”

Play-offs dream is on

Going by their squad and performances, Falcons will probably be closer to the base than top of the table at the end of the regular season.

And yet Bossa believes the team has what it takes to make the playoffs.

“Our target is to make the playoffs and see what happens from there. It is absolutely realistic,” he said.

“Over the past three games, we have showed some flashes of playing good basketball and I think if we put the pieces together, we can do something special.”

Outside of Bossa, big man Brian Ssentongo and Emmanuel Ateng are the other players Falcons are relying on for rim protection and offence.

Our Savior will ask questions and the former league winners must provide answers in order to get a first win.

Moses Mugisha is averaging 15.8 points and has been Our Savior’s go-to man. His ability to score from anywhere on the floor is something Falcons must have in mind going into the game.