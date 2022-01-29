Fantasy football: Where money, loyalty and frustration have become lifestyle

sea

By  Jacobs Odongo Seaman

What you need to know:

Trend. Started for fun, the popularity of the Premier League has seen its fantasy football version striking chords with fans in a way not seen before and now many are playing for more than just fun – there are cash prizes.

James Muhire is a ball of frustrations. He has to tensely wait for Watford’s Joao-Pedro to play against Burnley on Februay 5. The rescheduled game is considered part of game week 23 of the Premier League.
“I just need a hat-trick from Joao-Pedro to overhaul these guys (competitors) and win January money,” said the ardent Liverpool fan who will be rooting for Watford goals for the good of his Fantasy Premier League (FPL) team as he plays in cash prizes leagues.
“Man, it’s such a long time, the game might come when Covid has struck my player.”

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.