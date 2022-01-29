Fantasy football: Where money, loyalty and frustration have become lifestyle

James Muhire is a ball of frustrations. He has to tensely wait for Watford’s Joao-Pedro to play against Burnley on Februay 5. The rescheduled game is considered part of game week 23 of the Premier League.

“I just need a hat-trick from Joao-Pedro to overhaul these guys (competitors) and win January money,” said the ardent Liverpool fan who will be rooting for Watford goals for the good of his Fantasy Premier League (FPL) team as he plays in cash prizes leagues.

“Man, it’s such a long time, the game might come when Covid has struck my player.”

At stake for Muhire in this FPL game is some good thousand-shillings in winning prizes from two FPL leagues in his current abode of Rwanda, and Uganda.

Muhire’s tension and prayer is held dear by Ivan Kasagga. The Arsenal diehard stands to win a hefty Shs550,000 from the same leagues if Watford’s Joshua King can score enough points to help his FPL team sustain its current first position in the Ugandan, and second in the Rwandan league, respectively.

Meanwhile, KFM’s Ben Mwine has nothing to fight for in the January prize envelopes but he cannot wait to get rid of Emmanuel Dennis, the Watford striker he trusted with his armband and got paid with pain.

Welcome to FPL!

For many who have tried FPL, it is a simple but infuriating game – pick 15 players and amass points for every goal, assist, clean sheet and more. Many take it super seriously, though, especially in private leagues that have prize monies.

As FourFourTwo put it, the league that has every Tom, Dick and Harry aping a real life manager has been particularly intense since Covid struck and gravely impacted fixtures at a time when fantasy football appeared to matter more as real social life went kaput.

FPL is a game that casts you in the role of a fantasy manager of Premier League players. You become your own Jurgen Klopp but you will not be competing against Pep Guardiola, instead you will have other FPL managers globally or a few dozens in your private league, aping the same real life managers.

To play, one must pick a squad of 15 players from the Premier League, who score points for your team based on their real performances in PL matches.

History, wild bush fire

From humble beginnings when Andrew Wainstein stumbled upon the US fantasy sports concept and created a similar one for the Premier League, the FPL that launched in the 2002-03 season with some 76,000 teams is now an industry in its own right.

It boasts of more than 8 million ‘managers’ (as fantasy players are called), hundreds of books and magazines published, and a sprawling cottage industry of websites, dedicated TV programmes, YouTube channels, and social media accounts.

The euphoria around FPL is so much that on Twitter, millions of users either adopt username with “FPL” included or use handles to target the million of players and other consumers. Several catfishes also line up along the FPL Twitter streets to gain following on the social media service.

Money in the FPL

FPL, run by the Premier League, considers cash prizes illegal, probably because it would invite taxation and its cumbersome chains. But FPL is helpless on regulation.

Responding to Score’s query on the issue, FPL said it only awards non-cash prizes to winners of various categories.

Prize money leagues are created on the FPL system and managers joining pay up a one-off subscription fee covering the entire season of the Premier League.

The prizes are awarded in exact format of the FPL and covers the best manager overall, monthly winnings for the manager who accumulates the most points in a given month, and weekly winnings for those who can gain the most points in a game week.

Money is the rev, a driving force in raising the interest of millions of managers in the game that was introduced for fun.

“That one I will be motivated to play,” says journalist Aisha Nassanga, who apparently lost touch with her team this season and has been doing as badly as Watford.

“Adding money to FPL increases the competitiveness and it’s more likely to push FPL managers to go an extra mile to find a way to beat their opponents,” says Kasagga, who has been in the top 25 overall in Uganda over the last few years but has recently had a sour affair with the ‘red arrow’ after undergoing an operation in September.

Journalist Alex Atuhaire, who runs a money league in Uganda, says he used to only rely on official fantasy records and games watched to pick his team but playing for money has forced him to dig deeper and be competitive.

“While I must admit that the frustrations with FPL can be as stressful as what bettors go through, I learn more about the game and its rules from FPL. Fantasy makes you keenly follow how players contribute to a game beyond just scoring goals,” Atuhaire said.

However, Abdu Kiyaga, a US-based Ugandan, says the money is not the clincher.

“There are people we just want to beat. I see a lot of sportscasters and I would want to join a league for that station just to feel good that at least I’m better than them at something even if it’s for a week. When I out-spot them on a particular player, it brings a feel-good factor,” he says.

“Many people used to watch games involving teams they support but FPL will get you watching Brighton games on a Monday night because you have a keeper from that side [in your team],” adds Kiyaga.

How cash prizes work

The cash prizes in private leagues often depend on the number of managers subscribed and how much the subscription rate is. One of the leagues in Uganda offers monthly prizes of Shs180,000 for first place, Shs130,000 for second place, and Shs100,000 for third place.

“We’re only 37 in the league at Shs1250,000 in subscription so that explains the small winnings,” says Atuhaire.

“The more the participants in the league, the higher the cash prizes but that also increases the stakes to finishing in the money bracket, which is top three highest scoring managers for each month.”

In Rwanda, a private league that pays cash prizes has several industry CEOs within its ranks. Having run for more than 10 years, the league has up to 77 managers this season. At $50 (Shs200,000) each in season subscription, the winnings are bumper.

“I just want to win one month only and I play for fun until next season. One month’s winning is enough,” says Muhire.

The prize is Rwf110,000 (Shs370,000) for first place, Rwf80,000 (Shs280,000), and Rwf60,000 (Shs200,000) for the runners-up.

“The thing is that, with our league, it hasn’t been all about the money but socialising,” says one of the managers in Rwanda. “We are people who want to play and also organise goat roasting where we meet and have fun.”

But where is the line between betting and fantasy and isn’t it like subscribing for more stress given football itself is already more stressing – if you asked Arsenal fans at least.

“I think life still has more stressful things and FPL, as depressing as it can be, provides a wonderful distraction,” argues Mwine.

Loyalty test

FPL is trick of conflict for modern football fans. A Mo Salah, Harry Kane or Bruno Fernandes finds a gap inside your team’s penalty area: do you scream for defenders to intervene? Or do you secretly hope he scores?

Which team is more important?\

“I don’t think FPL can make you lose support for your real team or cause your loyalty to wane. But as a matter of principle I can never select players who are playing against Liverpool whoever they are. Which is probably why I’ve never won [prizes],” says Mwine.

History of fantasy football

Remember when Daily Monitor ran fantasy football 10-plus years ago? It all runs back to the 1960s. The first fantasy football game was idealised and played in 1963.

Towards the end of the 80s fantasy football digest was published and it gained insane popularity. In 1990, fantasy football arrived in Europe. Riccardo Albini developed the ‘Fantacalcio’ (Italian fantasy football). The game was officially introduced in England by Andrew Wainstein in 1991.

Official FPL prizes