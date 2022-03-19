Faruku Miya: Icon or false hope?

In January 2016, Faruk Miya moved from Vipers to Belgian top side Standard Liege for a record 1.2bn shillings. In the years that followed he has moved on to 6 other clubs, barely lasting a full season at each, and only managing a paltry total of 18 goals in 6 years or 2 goals less than he got for Vipers in 3 seasons.

As we speak Miya is back home waiting for the guns in Ukraine to fall silent. Those who know these things say that isn’t likely to happen anytime soon and that he might as well focus on finding a way to revive a career that has been in free fall so much so that he hasn’t been called up to the national team in a year.

Up till now, Miya had been happy to quietly follow opportunity, wherever that may be and was lucky to have a tenacious agent. Until the war broke out that is. Within days, Miya was back home at Vipers where it all began. Now he must decide whether this is it, or Vipers must yet again be his launch pad to the kind of club his talent deserves.

But what does this nomadic story signify? How does a man once deemed good enough to play for Standard Liege, find himself unwanted at low tier clubs in low tier leagues?

Upon reflection, Miya’s plight simplifies a complicated story. At times the details do collapse into one principal event that unmasks the unknown. Miya really looked like the one who would break into the big leagues. He had the discipline and age was on his side too. Yet perhaps now that all that promise has circled back to Kitende, albeit on a break from the war, this is time for reflection.

The footballers we export have not always been defined by professionalism. And maybe that is because one can’t give what they don’t have.

\Yes, there have been deliberate attempts to build a structure that replaces the shambles of the past when every half talent was always a plane ticket away from the far east. These days we have a number playing on structured contracts in Europe.

It is naïve however to expect that any such efforts will bear fruits overnight and Miya’s inability to nail down a long-term contract over the years demonstrates that the journey will be laboured and devoid of any shortcuts.

So, even if Miya’s talent represents a rare find, his type is a quick fire that ought to be harnessed to light up others, but one that could quickly extinguish. In fact, there is something tragically ironic about how Uganda’s biggest football export in decades must rely on a very creative agent and not his abundant talent to stay employed. That’s how quickly hope fades if early promise isn’t well channelled.

His early promise notwithstanding, Miya’s plight should remind us that the space between the initial period of promise and the establishment of a player as a genuine professional can be frustratingly slow and full of false starts.