Favourites Park guard against complacency as Futsal returns

Park Futsal Club will enter this season’s condensed season as favourites but team manager Ghulam Ssengendo has told his players not to lose their heads and become complacent as they seek their first league title.

Park were unbeaten last season until the coronavirus pandemic struck to end the futsal league prematurely.

They are keen to use the same but revised template in the 2021 season.

The league also throws in a fresh host facility into the mix with action shifting to the newly constructed Old Kampala Sports Arena from the MTN Lugogo Indoor Stadium. All games will be played from 9am to 1pm.

Ssengendo believes that his side is strong but they must work within the set targets of winning the title.

“We know very well that we need to keep the standards. It is important for everyone in the team to remain fully focused on what we do. Everything that counts is getting the results you have planned for,” he said.

The team will greatly owe its chances on skipper Idd Babu, forward Victor Chacha, rock solid defender Rica Byaruhanga and goalkeeper Brian Drileba.

The team has promoted Alex Segawa as head coach insisting that he is more futsal oriented.

Park will face off with Synergy, Kisenyi and Kabowa in the Victoria Nile group. Teams in the Albert Nile Group include Mengo, Aidenal, Big Talent and KJT.

Synergy set

Novices Synergy expect to compete favourably on their debut. With a talented pool of players that include U17 national football team forward Travis Mutyaba, Yasin Sabir and Frank Yiga.

According to Futsal Association of Uganda chairman Hamza Jjunju, there will be maximum observance of standard operating procedures as required and only invited fans will attend.

Jjunju said they will be subjected to hand washing and temperature checks with emphasis on masks inside the arena.

Futsal Super League

KJT vs. Big Talent 9am

Park vs. Kisenyi 10am

Mengo vs. Aidenal 11am

Synergy vs. Kabowa 12pm

