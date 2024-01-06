FBL midterm review: A Cop in charge, Okhuti’s U-turn and Makumbi’s magic touch

The 2023/24 betPawa Big League season has steadily hurtled into the midseason break as teams plan to take stock of the first half and regroup for what is expected to be an exhilarating second phase.

The league has continued to mold into its national face in its third year since rebranding and the formation of a unified system. As expected, the race for promotion keeps getting hotter each season and this one is not any different. At least, seven teams have tasted and rotated the three green spaces at the top in the 14 match days. They include the current leading top three Police, Lugazi and Mbale Heroes as well as former winners Blacks Power, Booma, Calvary and Kyetume.

A total of 105 games were played bar from the controversial tie between Kyetume and Kataka that was abandoned prematurely. About 237 goals were scored with Police leading the hunt.

Near-perfect cops

The rejuvenated Cops seem to have taken notes from their near-miss last season and have led the frontline right from day one.

With the addition of coach Simon Peter Mugerwa, Police seem to have found the missing pieces from their puzzle from last season. The coach, who has largely been involved in the Buganda Masaza Cup, school football with Buddo SS and mostly as an assistant with Bright Stars in the Uganda Premier League, is already scoring distinctions in his first permanent job as the head.

Police are undoubtedly the best team in the division topping the table with 31 points, the same as what last season’s winners Kitara achieved at the same stage, with a game more.

The Cops are not only leading the pack but they’re doing it in every aspect possessing the best attack line that has scored the most goals (22) and tightest defense that has let in only eight!

Former SC Villa striker Isaac Ogwang, who joined from Arua Hill at the beginning of the season is not only fuelling Police’s caravan but leading the golden boot race with nine goals as his attacking partner Denis Kalanzi supplements with four. Ogwang's trebble against Mbale Heroes remains the only hattrick so far.

Their goalkeeper Edward Kasibante leads the clean sheets count with six of their leading eight in the ten games he has played after taking over from experienced Davis Mutebi.

The Cops have not dropped a point at home but, Mugerwa might have to work on their away form where they have picked only ten points from a possible 21.

Makumbi’s territory

While Mugerwa has done quite a commendable job in his first time, his ambition for double glory – promotion and winning the league- faces a stiff challenge from seasoned veteran Richard Makumbi.

Makumbi’s effect has already been felt in the league after taking over Lugazi midway the first half and turning them into a serious contender. Makumbi replaced William Kyeswa on November 15, 2023.

Veteran tactician found the team on sixth place with only 11 points after match day six and has catapulted them to second with 29 points, a return of 18 points in his eight games in charge, the best return (2.5 points per game) by any coach in the division.

Makumbi is celebrated for promoting 13 teams to the top division including Vipers, Bul, Mbarara City and Western Stima in Kenya.

Heroes, Booma on track

Police and Lugazi look to be wheeling away but the race is not over yet, especially for Makumbi’s side. Experienced coaches Asaph Mwebaze and Mark Twinamasiko have been blowing hot and cold but are closely following the leaders by a decent margin.

The duo have steered Mbale Heroes and Booma to third and fourth trailing Lugazi by two and five points with 27 and 24, respectively.

Mwebaze has won promotion from the second division thrice with Maroons in 2010, 2015 and 2017 while Twinamasiko has done it twice with the now-defunct The Saints (2015) and Kitara in 2020.

Kataka’s old spots

Like the proverbial leopard, Kataka have never forgotten their old spots. The club was again caught on the wrong side of the law after abandoning their fixture against Kyetume on October 22.

The Fufa Disciplinary Panel (FDP) found their head coach Godfrey Awachango guilty of violating the competitions rules and regulations by ordering his players to walk off the pitch.

The team was protesting a penalty that was awarded to Kyetume in the 90th minute. Both the team and coach were fined Sh2m and Sh1m respectively on top of losing the match by forfeiture – three goals and three points.

There was also an interesting scene in Mbale on October 1 where centre referee Waiswa Muzamir was forced to illegally use an improvised video assistant referee (Var) to cancel a contentious penalty for Kataka against Blacks Power.

Opportunities for fringe players

The Big League teams have been the biggest beneficiaries from Fufa’s new double-licensing regulations. About 33 players from ten StarTimes Uganda Premier League clubs have been registered to play for 12 teams in the second division.

By and large, the system has proven its worth away from its controversial introduction and honed a couple of youngsters who have since become pillars at their clubs.

Among them include Busoga United quartet of Hussein Ssajjabbi, Stephen Odongo, Moses Logono and Fred Massa who are now key in their senior teams.

Others include URA’s duo Bruno Junior Bunyaga and Amisi Bwangwani who have attracted the interest of coach David Obua after their exploits for Kiyinda Boys. Bunyaga had struggled for playing time but has since started all games under Obua.

Okhuti’s U-turn

Whereas a number of fringe players have got their chance, veteran Ceasar Okhuti as well returned from retirement to deal with an unfinished business.

The former Uganda Cranes striker hang his boots in August 2021 and was announced the head coach of Onduparaka but has made a U-turn and dusted his boots.

So far, so good for the striker who I hanging among the five top marksmen with five goals for the Caterpillars. However, he may have to decide wisely as his coach-player role has left the team 9th on the table with 17 points, ten behind schedule.

Mixed fortune for newcomers

Besides Mbale Heroes, Kigezi Boys and Kiyinda have been decent since rising from the regional leagues. The two occupy the mid-table (7th & 8th) with 20 and 18 points, about nine off the promotional slots.

However, another newcomer Young Elephants from Nwoya District is rooted at the bottom of the table with only nine points. No team has finished the first round at the bottom and survived.

Koma bids farewell

On a sad note, the league lost one of its longest servants in coach Raymond Komakech who succumbed to a kidney failure on October 25. Until his demise, Komakech had served Ndejje University for 13 years.

His departure has left a big hole in the Ndejje University setup that is struggling with their perennial squad overhaul due to their over-reliance on students.

The club, currently the oldest in the division, has mustered only ten points and is second from the bottom.

Table standings

GP W D L GD Pts

Police 14 9 4 1 14 31

Lugazi 14 8 5 1 10 29

Mbale Heroes 14 7 6 1 5 27

Booma 14 7 3 4 2 24

Kataka 14 7 2 5 1 23

Blacks Power 14 6 3 5 6 21

Kiyinda Boys 14 6 2 6 -1 20

Kigezi HomeBoyz 14 5 3 6 1 18

Onduparaka 14 5 2 7 1 17

Kaaro Karungi 14 4 5 5 -1 17

Calvary 14 5 1 8 -3 16

Kyetume 14 4 4 6 -4 16

Jinja North United 14 2 6 6 -6 12

Ndejje University 14 3 1 10 -10 10

Young Elephants 14 2 3 9 -15 9

Top scorers

Isaac Ogwang (Police) - 9 goals

Sam Ssemugugu (Lugazi) - 7

Innocent Maduka (Blacks Power) - 5

Dickson Niwamanya (Booma) - 5

Ceasar Okhuti (Onduparaka) - 5