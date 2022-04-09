Fighting cancer of mercenaries in school football

As spectators and students eagerly waited for the final game at Seat of Wisdom Kasawo to determine the Mukono District champion, anxiety grew as the game was delayed for more than half an hour.

The players, who had warmed up for more than 30 minutes, laze up in the field kicking about the ball while the fans continue dancing and drumming.

The final could not go on at the scheduled time after Royal College Mpoma petitioned Midland SS that eliminated them in the semis for using villagers in a schools championship.

Armed with files, albums and papers, the district school football officials sit under the tree to hear the petition. Unruly fans force the organisers to allow the final between eventual champions Mukono Kings High School and Midland SS to be played under protest.

The case was inconclusive but Midland was later found guilty and banned for two years. They were also stopped from representing Mukono District in the regional finals at St Kalemba SS Nazigo.

This was a nationwide challenge for the qualifiers as organisers worked day and night to deal with petitions. As Monday follows Sunday, even in the national games, more petitions will be heard and punishments handed out.

The post-primary schools championship, sometimes known as the National Post-Primary (NPP) games, formerly Copa Coca-Cola for sponsorship reasons and now USSSA Boys Football Championship, is a hotspot of mercenary players. Many schools, most of them private, manipulate albums to include non-bona fide students.

According to the USSSA, an ineligible player is one who falsified documents; or one above the regulation age, formerly U19 and now U21; as well as movers -- players that represent multiple teams in a single season.

These complex cases, which David Katende, the vice chairman technical at the National Council of Sports (NCS) describes as a cancer, have been on the rise as schools complicate the situation. With the coronavirus pandemic, the situation has worsened.

“Teams using ineligible players have been a very big challenge to us as organisers. But impersonation is the biggest challenge. We have confiscated some of the documents,” Richard Muhumuza, director of Dynamic SS Ssonde and the vice chairman of Mukono Region schools football committee, said.

According to Muhumuza, the key driver to this vice is the will for schools to win at all costs.

“Some schools don’t invest enough but at the end of the day they want to win. You know our championship is the best way to advertise schools. When you perform well, normally you attract more students. Some people want to harvest where they did not sow,” Muhumuza, a member of the national organising committee, said.

Mercenary galore

At Naama CU Primary School grounds in Mityana District, Ngando SS caused shock waves in the region finals having eliminated local giants Bulo Parents at the Mpigi district level.

Yet they were flawed geniuses. Among the four ineligible players, they fielded George Kizza, who had months earlier starred for Kyadondo in the Airtel Masaza Cup at Fufa Technical Centre, Njeru.

It was found out that Kizza had completed Senior Six at Gaddafi International in 2018 yet he was here pretending to be a Senior Three Student under a different identity.

In Jinja, Nile High School survived one petition before irrefutable evidence got them kicked out at the quarterfinal stage. Reuben Ernest Obo, a Fufa regional league player, had morphed into Reuben Lubwama.

At the Busoga regional finals hosts Kamuli Progressive had to forfeit the semifinal to Jinja SSS and also their place in the nationals after their Cuban export Stephen Mugulusi admitted his illegal status.

Most of the players target far areas where they think they are unknown.

The challenge starts with coaches, who put little value on education and want players to attend school for just the ‘school football term’. With the help of Games Masters and some head teachers, mercenaries are sneaked into official school documents just in case.

During the screening rituals, they fail simple questions like mentioning the subjects they study in class.

In some instances, bitter young players who are dropped have been the main source of information on mercenary players in their squads.

Roberts Kiwanuka, chairman of the Uganda Youth Football Association (UYFA), says the blow on football development is huge.

“The genuine players will miss their chance to play. They may start very late or get frustrated and do other things,” Kiwanuka, the director of Rays of Grace Academy in Njeru, says.

Kiwanuka, who attributes the vice to untrained coaches, adds that as investors, it kills their morale apart from killing the morale of the young players.

Enforcement has been a major challenge in cambating the vice as some perpetrators are members of the district, regional or national committees.

Former Coca-Cola promotions manager Kennedy Mutenyo, who was the pivot of what turned out to be three decades of successful football development programme through the annual tournament, said that for as long as schools are willing to do everything to win, the vice cannot be dealt with decisively.

“Even during the hearings, some committee members would want to bypass the regulations to protect their peers,” Mutenyo said.

A school caught in the act, apart from serving a ban, can pay a Shs2m fine and return to action. The punishment seems negligible as the same culprits are caught once again.

Measures

For most qualifiers, when you identify a good player, you only hope he is a genuine student. This keeps disturbing scouts a lot.

But for a system that is embedded in a school programme managed by the Uganda National Examinations Board (Uneb), why does the vice remain unchecked? Organisers think they are on course to eliminate the cancer.

Starting next year, all district qualifiers will be played at the same time to stop players from playing in multiple qualifiers.

Frustrated. Muhumuza, a member of Mukono District school football association, has spoken of frustrations with mercenaries. PHOTO/GEORGE KATONGOLE

“That will help us stop some of the movements,” Muhumuza said.

In the past, all districts have been playing at different times which opens the window for players to move from one region to another.

It is also hoped that online registration will solve the challenge of delaying to deliver albums to the national organising committee. This is the stage at which some crafty leaders at the district and regional committees manipulate the albums allowing some schools to include even players that did not play in qualifying rounds.

But the major breakthrough will be the use of pass slips with student photos which can help check on impersonators.

A national primary schools tournament, according to Kiwanuka, should be the gateway to the post-primary school competitions.

“In that way we can easily generate a record of players from an early age with a player tracing method. Someone who misses that stage of learning should not be allowed to play in the post-primary championship,” Kiwanuka added.

Although actual data remains scanty, corruption, weak enforcement and unwillingness to punish peers creates a fear that the national games in Arua starting next week, will be graced by numerous impersonators.