Fimbo steals limelight on night of red

There were two important Andrews – Mukasa and Kilonzo – at the Pilsner StarTimes Uganda Premier League awards on Thursday night.

Kilonzo, the managing director of Uganda Breweries Limited (UBL), was introduced severally to the guests inside the packed Victoria Hall at the Sheraton Hotel.

For a man who signs the cheques – under the Pilsner Lager brand – there was no way anyone would have missed him.

His neat blue suit, matching tie and well-framed specs are symbolic of any chief executive.

Not far from Kilonzo’s table sat former SC Villa striker Mukasa. Meek and detached. Dressed in blue track suits, he wasn’t significant.

If you didn’t watch him during his peak years in the 90s, he would have passed for an outcast on a night when everyone wore some kind of suit or blazer.

Kilonzo spoke nicely and got a cheer. It’s Mukasa who stole the show when his name was read by co-emcee Moses Magero as winner of the Platinum Award.

The award Mukasa received from the UPL chairman Arinaitwe Rugyendo is given for an unforgettable contribution to the league.

Vipers president Lawrence Mulindwa was the first recipient of the plaque.

Standing ovation

Fimbo, as he has always been referred to, got a loud standing ovation. It comes 24 years after the season for which Mukasa is serenaded.

In 1999, Fimbo scored a league-record 45 goals to lead Villa to the league title. The season had 38 games.

That broke Jimmy Kirunda’s 21-year stranglehold on that record. Kirunda (RIP) scored 32 goals for KCCA.

That spellbinding moment had two faces – the greatest of Mukasa and a reminder of his struggles over the past two decades.

The centre forward, who would later leave Villa for archrivals Express, has been in and out of mental hospital.

So often, the football public has had to support him with basics as he gets through life living with his mum on the outskirts of Kampala.

Nothing has been pretty but his 45 goals would be a gold standard in any country anywhere in the world.

In that sea of red to match the sponsors’ main colour, it was difficult to see the stage where awardees got their diadems but Mukasa’s blue tracks were unmissable.

Starting 20 minutes later than the scheduled 7pm, as emphasized by NTV sports presenter Gystin Angarukiremu, we were promised that it would be done before 9pm.

Angarukiremu’s short red dress was perfect for the night, complementing Magero’s black suit and red bowtie.

The pair handled the event well and engaged the audience, including yours truly who has asked to give a two-minute eulogy of Mukasa.

Mental health

It came with Shs1m, a fair sum for someone who still undergoes treatment for mental health challenges at Butabika Hospital.

Known for giving out all his money to street children, you only hoped Mukasa handed some of it to his mother who takes care of him.

For everyone awarded, Angarukiremu and Magero gave good detail on why they were being recognized.

However, on one occasion each, they spoke a few seconds longer than they should, talking into videos of nominees playing on the main screen.

All the television screens in the room were black with only a dangling ‘LG’ logo yet seeing the main stage was a preserve of a few.

The night had started with a sumptuous meal for which you needed a coupon with every guest called up to give an award allowed to speak.

StarTimes vice president Aldrine Nsubuga spoke longest while Kazire Health Products proprietor Edward Kazaire meandered off course.

When Blacks Power received the first award of the night, K’naan’s 2010 anthem Wavin’ Flag, you felt it was going to be a fairly good evening.

This was an upgrade on previous ceremonies held in the Lugogo vicinity including last year’s dominated by then-Vipers forward Ceasar Manzoki.

Blooper

A night like this couldn’t pass without a blooper and it came with Vipers’ Milton Karisa being recognized for finishing with most assists.

The league website had KCCA’s Allan Okello, on eight assists, as the leader in that statistical category on Sunday. Karisa was on five.

Over the superseding 96 hours, Karisa’s tally was amended to eight assists. The tiebreaker was Karisa scoring eight goals while Okello finished on six.

That debate can go on unlike one that Mukasa silenced as one of the best finishers Uganda has ever produced.

ANDREW ‘FIMBO’ MUKASA

The Honours

4 League titles, 1998, 1999, 2000, 2001 (SC Villa)

2 Kakungulu Cups 1998, 2000 (SC Villa)

League Top scorer 1999, 2000 (SC villa)

East African Hedex Cup (SC Villa)

Led SC villa to Cecafa finals (1999)

Footballer of the Year and top scorer with 45 goals (1999)

East African Hedex Cup (Express)

Inspired Uganda’s U-23 national team into the 1999 All African Games

Milestone: Broke Jimmy Kirunda’s record of 32 goals in a single season when he scored 45 in 1999

Clubs

1998: Mukasa, 18, joins SC Villa from First Division side Puma FC

2002-04: Joins Express

2007: Joins Kajjansi-based KB Lions