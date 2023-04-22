Finals slots at stake in National Volleyball League

Of all the eight teams that made the National Volleyball League Playoffs, only one has booked a place in the finals.

Only the women’s series involving Sport-S and OBB Queens has been decided. Sport-S defeated the Iganga-based side 3-1 in last Sunday’s Game Two to book a slot in the finals.

But the rest of the series saw teams coming from a game down to level scores and force a decisive game, and judgement day is Sunday at the Old Kampala Arena.

Ndejje Elites had won Game One 3-1 before the Easter break but failed to close the series last Saturday, with Shilla Omuriwe’s charges taking a tightly-contested Game Two 3-2 to stretch the action to Game Three.

Ndejje, the defending champions, put a lot of weight on Catherine Ainembabazi’s shoulders, yet KCCA had done good scouting on her from the first game.

Having dominated the first game by tearing through any KCCA block put before her, Ainembabazi slowed down last weekend, partly due to KCCA’s improved net and backcourt defence.

KCCA had their backs against the wall, but with a place in the finals awaiting Sunday’s winner, it remains to be seen what frame they will be in.

OBB vs. Sport-S

Regular season top seed Sport-S failed to close the series despite being the better side for most parts of Game Two.

The Nsambya outfit led 12-09 in the decisive set but allowed OBB back to take the frame 19-17 and force a decider.

Thon Maker had a tough day in the office and requested to be taken out at some point as he struggled to receive the ball.

Unforced errors and a porous block down the stretch failed Benon Mugisha’s side against last year’s winners.

And when the stakes were high, it was OBB that stepped up, Ivan Ongom coming off the bench to score important points to see his side over the line.

Libero Sharif Nabanji was at his best, diving for every ball and also faking an injury in the decisive set to take away Sport-S’ momentum.

The two sides must produce one finalist in Sunday’s decider.

UCU Doves vs. KAVC

The UCU Doves also failed to get past KAVC in Game Two despite leading 2-1 after losing the first set.

KAVC’s experience came out on top against a predominantly young UCU side that made lots of errors down the stretch.

Gideon Angiro and Ian Akampa will have to be on top of their game to stop a KAVC side that knows what it takes to perform at the highest level.

Geoffrey Onapa re-established his rhythm in the latter stages of Game Two and will be looking to contribute a lot more than he has offered in the first two games.

Allan Ejiet is the other weapon KAVC has relied on to stay alive and must be on top of his game for the five-time champions to progress to the finals.

National Volleyball League Playoffs

Sunday Fixtures

Serie B

M -Police vs. Elyon -9am

Serie A

M -Sport-S vs. OBB -12pm

W -KCCA vs. Ndejje -4pm