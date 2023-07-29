Flavia Oketcho, the history-making Gazelle

By taking part in Uganda's first game at the Fiba Women's Afrobasket 2023 yesterday, Flavia Oketcho became the first Uganda Gazelle to return to the continental showpiece.

The point guard is the only player from the 2015 team to have made it for the Afrobasket eight years later.

Her 2015 teammate Victoria Ntale has since switched roles and is the current Gazelles team manager.

The oldest member of the team, Oketcho, has continued to be the leading force in women's basketball in Uganda and told Score that her journey has no shortcuts involved.

"It's amazing for me to have made it back to Afrobasket," Oketcho told Score after the team's flag-off to the tournament on Tuesday.

"I think it is a testament to my hard work. It's not by luck, not by chance, it's being persistent with what you do," she added.

Between 2015 and now, the Gazelles captain has led JKL Lady Dolphins to three straight finals and two championships to further enhance her reputation as the greatest female player out of Uganda.

With 12 National Basketball League titles in her cabin, Oketcho remains the best of the different generations she has played with.

Tough place

The Afrobasket is a tough place to be, and Oketcho got her lesson the first time she stepped onto the floor in Cameroon as Uganda made her second appearance on the stage.

And as the only player to have experienced that, the former league MVP has some advice for the predominantly young team she is leading out in Kigali, Rwanda.

"You must be prepared because these are not the usual games that you play every day. They are different. The thought process is different, the teams are different," Oketcho revealed.

"In Cameroon, it was electrifying, I had never seen a 15,000-seater stadium fill up just because of women's basketball.

"As a player, I think I did show face, but the biggest problem is that we were ill-prepared as a team. We only trained for three days, on and off to go and face Africa's best teams. We were not prepared, and we got a beating out there."

Uganda finished ninth in Cameroon and will be looking to better that performance this time around.

Regardless of what results the Gazelles post after the two Group C games, they will have a chance to aim at the quarterfinal stage.

The top teams in each group will advance directly to the quarterfinals, while the teams ranked second and third will play in the qualification round for the quarterfinals.