For Akello, it all began with kicking to win sweet candies

She came. She saw. She conquered. January 19 will eternally be a memorable day in the life of Jinja's Nile Rapids as a team, but most importantly, Tina Akello, their talismanic flyhalf and captain.

Picture this. This year's Uganda Cup was their first ever national 15s tournament and they went all the way to winning it and in doing so, became the first team outside the central region to achieve the feat.

Hard to write about that final, a sweet 25-17 win over Avengers, without singling out Akello, who scored all the 25 points for her team. A try and 20 off the boot. Arguably the biggest solo show in women's rugby history in Uganda. See, Akello and Rapids are intertwined. Siamese twins. It actually is hard to write about one and leave the other out. After all, she was one of the first first girls from Spire Lions to rebrand into Nile Rapids RFC.

Back to Uganda Cup. To reach the final, Rapids had eliminated Black Pearls, the defending champions, in the semis. Still, many took it for an upset. In sport, they happen.



For the young girls from Jinja (some were making their first ever trip to Kampala), their eyes were on the big prize. They had played against Avengers in the group stage and lost. They were not going to let lighting strike twice.



"We looked back at our first loss to Avengers. We critically pointed out the reasons for that loss and worked on those. We knew they were beatable and we ended up beating them," says Ronald Odokai, the Rapids coach.

Looking back, Odokai believes that Akello was the main reason they won the Uganda Cup. It's a team sport but of course, time and again, we have seen individual players soaring above the rest.

"In the week building up to semifinals against Black Pearls, Akello put me on gunpoint, literally. I always dedicate two days to the team's training but that week she sat me down and begged me to make it four days. They trained the whole week. When we won, she told the team that it was down to the hard work we had all put in and that inspired the girls to put in more work for the final," adds Odokai.

Akello, undoubtedly, knows that this is her biggest performance thus far. But wants to keep working hard for more.



Tina Akello holds her Most Valuable Player (MVP) accolade from a memorable Uganda Cup final. PHOTO/JOHN BATANUDDE



"Such moments come once in a lifetime. Do you believe in good and bad days? Now for me, that was a good day. I played all out. We badly needed that winner's medal. Before the game I told John Echeru (Jinja Hippos player, and Akello's favorite player) that I was going to show them fire and that's what happened," she looks back with a smile.

To the Rapids, that's how special and inspirational Akello is. But who is Akello, and what is her real story?

Girl that "disobeyed" he father

Parents stopping their children from pursuing careers in sports is a story we have come to learn (and hated) to live with. Especially girls and rugby.



Why? Because parents, ignorantly, believe that rugby is rough and too manly a sport for their daughters' tender bodies.



However, some girls and women have come out strong and made a name for themselves in this sport, and youngster Akello's journey falls under that storyline.



She started out at a young age. Damwaters is just a distance from her home so at the age of seven, tag rugby was the first thing she got introduced to.



Playing alongside boys has its advantages. It helped with her speed of thought, skillset, endurance, stamina and confidence.

For six years, under coach Meddie Mapeesa's guidance, tag rugby is all Akello and her peers ever knew, because there were no tournaments. In hindsight, that was a blessing in disguise because it helped her perfect the art. No wonder she is very elusive and her ingenuity with the ball in hand stands out.

But there was a small matter to settle at home. Her father, Andrew Okello, was never going to sit with the fact that his lovely daughter had picked rugby as her favorite sport. He sternly warned her to back off.

Nile Rapids flyhalf kicks for points in the Uganda Cup final. PHOTO/JOHN BATANUDDE



On the other hand, Akello's mother, Abalo Molly, a former netballer, had no problem with her daughter pursuing any sport.



It became a cat and mouse game. Akello could escape from her father's eye, go train, and come back.



And according to the rulebook, juveniles aren't allowed to play without their parents' consent.



Martha Nakale, the then team manager when Akello was starting out at Spire Lions, says the trick was simple: talk to the mother.



"Her mother was the one to convince, then she’d talk to the father. The biggest fear was kids getting boyfriends and getting pregnant. So they saw how hands-on we were; I used to be tough on the kids, follow up in school even. We would talk to them. So it was easy for her mum to notice how much we cared, and that made things easy," recalls Nakale.



That has since been put to bed as it's not only Akello playing rugby now, but her little sister, Margaret Agero, 13, has since taken up the sport and plays in the Rapids junior team.

If anything, Nakale became the defacto everything for Akello: manager, coach, guardian, checking on her progress and pushing her so much.



When you see Akello's kicking statistics today, you only need to know the background.



Akello says it all started with sweets as incentives to the best kicker. She would practice her kicking with boys like the Bagalana brothers (Ayman, Aziz and Meddie) plus John Echeru, all cogs in the current Jinja Hippos team. The winner would walk away with a sweet candy or chocolate from Nakale, and that's the biggest motivation Akello ever needed.

"I deeply believed so much in her that I would threaten her when the boys her age kicked better. So I made her practice it a lot," adds Nakale.



In that Uganda Cup final, you clearly see that her boot, which contributed 20 points on top of her beautiful razzle dazzle try, is a result of many years of work.

Special player



As she was breaking through, there were lots of eyes on her. Nakale says that seeing Akello play was enough to tell that the future would be bright.



"If you saw her play, you didn’t need to see anything else. Watching her in her tiny body play, you realized what she had. It wasn’t just hard work, it was talent"

A number of her friends crossed over to Black Pearls for serious game time and development in the league. She, too, went and trained with the team but her heart was always at home.



"I wanted a team that I could call "mine" and when we got serious about forming a team to play in the regional tournaments, with help from Jinja Hippos, Spire Lions rebranded into Nile Rapids and that made me feel at home and settled to work hard," says Akello.



She went on a recruitment drive, as well as be the central figure around the introduction of rugby to PMM Girls' School.



"When Helen Buteme was still the Lady Cranes 7s coach, she used to request for my release from school. The Headmistress was happy to have a student training with the national team so she asked Helen to introduce rugby to school."



Buteme accepted, and donated two balls to the school. Over the weekend, players and coaches from Hippos took the girls through introductory phases and in 2022 the school beat others to the Jinja schools' rugby trophy.

National team? No pressure



Akello's star keeps shining. National 15s team selectors tapped her and threw her straight into the deep end. In November, she was handed her debut in the 87-03 loss to Kenya in Kisumu.



Straightaway, Emmanuel Katuntu, the head coach, gave her the kicking duties and yes, Uganda's only points in that game came off her boot.



From Kenya, the plane took the northern route to Tunisia and Akello nailed two conversions in the 26-17 loss to the hosts. She is currently training with the national 7s team.



"I trust myself and take opportunities one at a time. I know that this is my dream sport and it will build me beyond what I ever dreamt of," she says, confidently.

At 21, Akello stands out as the most "senior" player at Rapids and knows that the jury is out on her to not only keep delivering as an individual, but also pull the team through the rigours of top tier rugby.

To achieve that, she has to balance the boat between the club, two national teams, and university education at Makerere University Jinja branch where she is in her first year of a Bachelor's degree in Business Commerce.