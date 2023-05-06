Ford vs Mitsubishi in slippery Pearl Rally

Last year, Jas Mangat and co-driver Joseph Kamya defied odds when he won the Shell V-power Pearl of Africa Rally when he beat the modern and powerful Ford Fiestas of Karan Patel and Leroy Gomez.

Now favourite and 2023 Africa Rally Championship leader Patel has withdrawn from the event citing that the wet roads are a risk to his crew.

So the focus shifts to Uganda drivers Yassin Nasser (Ford Fiesta R5), Mangat( Mitsubishi EVo X), Ronald Ssebuguzi(Ford Fiesta Proto) and Duncan Mubiru ( Ford Fiesta proto).

Mangat is optimistic that if all goes well, he has a big chance to win the event.

After doing reece on Wednesday, the Pili Pili driver, through his navigator Joseph Kamya, also expressed worries about the wet conditions but also recognizes that motorsports is all about racing in all conditions.

“When we did reece, the roads were very slippery but we still have hope that we will overcome that. Even last year we won the event which run on wet routes, we are just praying that the car behaves well,” Kamya said.

Moil sponsored driver Nasser told Score that his focus is to score points for the team.

He said he is not under pressure to win the event.

As a former driver and now the Clerk of the Course (COC) of the event, Hajji Omar Mayanja said he made routes which will make drivers enjoy.

He said on the technical side, the Ford Fiesta’s and Protos might have an edge over the big cars like the Subarus and Mitsubishis.

The Ford’s are short and have the latest technology with long shocks that can take on any route condition.

Rogers Sirwomu a seasoned navigator said Mangat is the driver to beat as he has the experience and also is good at wet and Slippery conditions.

“Any driver who wants to win the event has to take a risk from day one like what Mangat did last year," Sirwomu said.

He added that the 39.80kms section will also be a determinant. The driver who will post best times in that section will have big chances of winning the event.

ARC Standings

Gary Chaynes- 30 Points

Karan Patel- 30pts

Yasin Nasser- 25pts

Jas Mangat- 20 pts

Sections

Muna Singh sr 1 – 25.60km

Frank Nekusa 1- 8.65kms

Scoul- 18.45kms

SS4- Muna Singh sr 2- 25.60kms

SS5- Frank Nekusa 2- 8.65kms

SS6- Scoul 2- 18.45kkms

SS7- Edwin Kalule 1- 24.61kms

SS-8- Wairaka 1- 14.59kms

SS9- Magamaga- 39.80kms

SS10- Bujagali 1- 2.52Kms

SS11- Wairaka-2- 14.59kms