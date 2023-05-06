Ford vs Mitsubishi in slippery Pearl Rally
What you need to know:
As a former driver and now the Clerk of the Course (COC) of the event, Hajji Omar Mayanja said he made routes which will make drivers enjoy.
Last year, Jas Mangat and co-driver Joseph Kamya defied odds when he won the Shell V-power Pearl of Africa Rally when he beat the modern and powerful Ford Fiestas of Karan Patel and Leroy Gomez.
Now favourite and 2023 Africa Rally Championship leader Patel has withdrawn from the event citing that the wet roads are a risk to his crew.
So the focus shifts to Uganda drivers Yassin Nasser (Ford Fiesta R5), Mangat( Mitsubishi EVo X), Ronald Ssebuguzi(Ford Fiesta Proto) and Duncan Mubiru ( Ford Fiesta proto).
Mangat is optimistic that if all goes well, he has a big chance to win the event.
After doing reece on Wednesday, the Pili Pili driver, through his navigator Joseph Kamya, also expressed worries about the wet conditions but also recognizes that motorsports is all about racing in all conditions.
“When we did reece, the roads were very slippery but we still have hope that we will overcome that. Even last year we won the event which run on wet routes, we are just praying that the car behaves well,” Kamya said.
Moil sponsored driver Nasser told Score that his focus is to score points for the team.
He said he is not under pressure to win the event.
He said on the technical side, the Ford Fiesta’s and Protos might have an edge over the big cars like the Subarus and Mitsubishis.
The Ford’s are short and have the latest technology with long shocks that can take on any route condition.
Rogers Sirwomu a seasoned navigator said Mangat is the driver to beat as he has the experience and also is good at wet and Slippery conditions.
“Any driver who wants to win the event has to take a risk from day one like what Mangat did last year," Sirwomu said.
He added that the 39.80kms section will also be a determinant. The driver who will post best times in that section will have big chances of winning the event.
ARC Standings
Gary Chaynes- 30 Points
Karan Patel- 30pts
Yasin Nasser- 25pts
Jas Mangat- 20 pts
Sections
Muna Singh sr 1 – 25.60km
Frank Nekusa 1- 8.65kms
Scoul- 18.45kms
SS4- Muna Singh sr 2- 25.60kms
SS5- Frank Nekusa 2- 8.65kms
SS6- Scoul 2- 18.45kkms
SS7- Edwin Kalule 1- 24.61kms
SS-8- Wairaka 1- 14.59kms
SS9- Magamaga- 39.80kms
SS10- Bujagali 1- 2.52Kms
SS11- Wairaka-2- 14.59kms
SS12- Bujagali-2- 2.52kms