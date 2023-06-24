Former heavyweight champ bringing Las Vegas to Africa

Forty-nine years on since the famous Rumble in the Jungle heavyweight boxing match between George Foreman vs. Muhammad Ali in Kinshasa, DRC, another heavyweight champion is dreaming of replicating such honour to Africa.

Cameroonian-French Carlos Takam, whose belt collection includes WBO Africa, WBF International, IBF Intercontinental and WBC Silver heavyweight champion titles, is not threatening a box office world title fight involving himself.

Instead, the 42-year-old, whose some of the famous fights have come against Anthony Joshua, Derek Chisora and Francois Botha, is looking to help bring a world heavyweight boxing title fight to Africa.

“If you remember the Rumble In The Jungle,” said Takam, “something like that. But this time, we are not about jungles. But the beautiful Motherland Africa.

“We are looking at a world title fight fought here on African soil, in Kigali Rwanda with the likes of Mike Tyson and all the best names in boxing, here Our forecast is within five years.

“We want Kigali to be the home of boxing where the best of the best come. Las Vegas!”

By virtue of his standing and connections in world boxing, Takam has earned the credibility to harbour these aspirations.

He makes the above commitments just fresh from playing Joe Frazier in a new 2023 American biographical sports drama film titled Big George Foreman.

New Sports events destination

Takam was speaking at the launch of Mchezo - a Sports, Entertainment and Technology company commonly known by the brand name betPawa - global headquarters in Kigali, Rwanda last week.

Now, Rwanda is hardly famous for boxing, nor is it for football, rallying or basketball.

But after resiliently turning the dark genocidal page of the 90s, big investments and good government will have fast turned Rwanda into Africa’s new destination for sports events.

In 2016, Rwanda became the only country in East Africa to host a major Africa senior men’s football tournament when they staged the African Nations Championships (Chan) finals.

Rwanda also hosted the inaugural season of the Basketball Africa League (BAL) at the iconic Kigali Arena in May 2021 before staging AfroBasket, where Uganda finished sixth three months later.

The partnership has since been extended and Kigali, which also hosted this year’s leg, remains on the Bal calendar.

On top of hosting the 73rd Fifa Congress early this year, Rwanda also secured rights to stage the Cycling Road World Championship in 2025.

Talent development

“And now,” said Takam, one of the athletes Mchezo is working with to develop sports in Africa, “we are adding boxing to that list.

“The project is to make the most of all available talent in Africa through nurturing kids from a younger age. Africa needs to be producing the best boxers in the world.”

Ntoudi Mouyelo, Mchezo Managing Director for Africa, said his team will identify areas to partner with African governments and federations to develop sports.

“We are here to amplify potential in sports investment, talent development, responsible gaming and technological innovation,” said Mouyelo.

“The works have already been done by governments such as the Rwandan government, which has very solid and robust sport advancement and investment policies that power the Africa rising concept.”

UBF welcomes idea

Fufa was represented at the launch by executive member Rogers Byamukama.

Uganda Boxing Federation (UBF) president Moses Muhangi questioned why such a boxing project was taken to a “non-boxing” country but welcomed the general idea. “It’s good stuff but it needs a deeper conversation,” he said.

According to Mouyelo, they are in talks to create partnerships with the Africa Super League, Rwanda Basketball Federation and a number of athletes from Lesotho, who will compete at the 2024 Olympics.

Mchezo has a presence in 11 African countries including Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda, Rwanda, Ghana, Zambia and Lesotho.

Takam at a glance



Name: Armand Carlos Netsing Takam

Age: 42

Weights: Heavyweight

Takam’s professional boxing record

48 fights 40 wins 7 losses

By knockout 28 4

By decision 12 3

Draws 1

Titles held

April 29, 2011 - March 2015: WBO Africa, heavyweight champion

March 31, 2012 - October 2013: WBF International, heavyweight champion

June 6, 2014 - 24 October 2014: WBC Silver heavyweight champion

January 29, 2017 - July 2018: IBF Inter-Continental

heavyweight champion

May 24, 2013 - March 2017: WBF heavyweight champion

Notable bouts

July 28, 2018: Lost to Derek Chisora by TKO in 8th round

October 28, 2017: Lost to Anthony Joshua by TKO in 10th round (was a late replacement)

March 31, 2012: Stopped Francois Botha in 10th by TKO

Films

Playing as Joe Frazier in a box office 2023 movie titled Big George Foreman

Pay-per-view