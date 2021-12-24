From 8-1 loss to title dreamers: Isabirye’s new style is oiling Bul

Oiled to function. Bul’s Dickson Niwamanya attempts to dink the ball past Mbarara City goalkeeper Muhammad Ssekeba during a league game this season. Inset is Isabirye. Photo/John Batanudde

By  Fred Mwambu

What you need to know:

  • Isabirye’s three-man centre-backs have created space and cover for the full backs to transform into marauding wing backs.

Bul are a club on a secret mission. The Jinja City edible oil giants was formed in 2007 but the huge financial investment in the club does not reflect in their trophy cabinet. 
They came close to a silverware last season when they tamed Express to reach the final of the Stanbic Uganda Cup but were fried in their own oil in humiliating 8-1 defeat to Vipers. 
Coach Alex Isabirye, who took over on interim basis from Arthur Kyesimire before earning a two-year contract, was credited for the clubs best run in the Cup.

