From 8-1 loss to title dreamers: Isabirye’s new style is oiling Bul

Bul are a club on a secret mission. The Jinja City edible oil giants was formed in 2007 but the huge financial investment in the club does not reflect in their trophy cabinet.

They came close to a silverware last season when they tamed Express to reach the final of the Stanbic Uganda Cup but were fried in their own oil in humiliating 8-1 defeat to Vipers.

Coach Alex Isabirye, who took over on interim basis from Arthur Kyesimire before earning a two-year contract, was credited for the clubs best run in the Cup.

Character and mentality

However, Isabirye, who previously handled the team between June 2015 and July 2016, understands well the internal politics at the club and the chemistry in the dressing room.

Despite helping him save the team from sinking into relegation, Isabirye decided to send 14 key players packing.

“The players were not bad per se but I wanted to remain with players who have discipline, character and mentality to take the club forward,” Isabirye told this reporter at the beginning of the season.

“There were a lot of problems in the dressing room and some players didn’t have the character and mentality to push a club of Bul’s stature to its objectives. The ones we have brought will work for the club. The younger ones like Owen [Mukisa] are talented but need time to grow so we won’t put them under a lot of pressure.”

Defensive organisation

The loss to Vipers in the final was the last time Isabirye used a formation with four at the back; the coach introduced a new system with three central defenders at the back, sometimes a double-pivot or mostly a single defensive midfielder playing in front of them.

George Kasonko and Pascal Ngobi are the key players who have operated the fulcrum. Both crossed over from city rivals Busoga United and Gaddafi where they were captains.

Walter Ochora, Douglas Muganga and Richard Ayiko have been the main men at the back guarding Saidi Keni, another key addition to the squad. Keni has been in goal in all games.

The chemistry at the back seems to have clicked as the players adapted swiftly to the new formation. They have conceded only 11 goals in 12 matches as compared to 18 at the same mark last season.

Only KCCA, Vipers and Express have a better record.

Flying wingers

Isabirye’s three-man centre-backs have created space and cover for the full backs to transform into marauding wing backs.

A majority of their goals have been developed from the wide zones as Ivan Wani, Umar Mukobe and Aggrey Madoi ran the wings.

“The players are slowly understanding the new system but we still have work to do. What we want may not work every time, so we try to adjust according to the game,” he said.