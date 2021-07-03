From Express to James Odong, the tale of how few opportunities continue to rear an ugly head

By ROBERT MADOI More by this Author

The entire ecosystem of sport coasts on the idea that it offers opportunity in varying shapes and forms. It is, however, a sensitivity to fairness – levelled playing field and whatnot – that makes sporting disciplines so seductive. Yet episodes of when sport appears in diagnoses of failure to equitably distribute this animal called opportunity tend to occur steadily.

This explains why a cross section of Ugandans have found it mildly annoying that for the second year running a lumbering remnant from the 20th century has decided their national football champions. And just before you dismiss such Ugandans as dog-whistle alarmists, this is not the only episode where lightning has struck twice. Sadly, it will not be the last. But more on Fufa’s top organ turning to a force majeure provision in its statutes later.

For the umpteenth time, a rugby player thought it wise to go AWOL [away without official leave] while on national duty. The push and pull factors that occasion these disappearances lie in that 11-letter word – opportunity. Yet there have been relatively few attempts to drill down into why this is the case.

The powers that be have been oddly comfortable creating a relationship with players which is workman-like if rather adversarial.

Players, who are both sentient and aspirational are expected to return to a place shorn of opportunities even as a juicy carrot is dangled before them.

The channel through which this op-ed piece’s argument flows is opportunity. If its power is intermittently lost and barely clawed back, then you well and truly have a deal-breaker. Those that choose to shrug off this take as an oversimplification run the risk of being caricatured as out-of-touch elitist snobs.

The only way in which we can insulate Ugandan sport from episodes of players going AWOL is by ensuring that they don’t get the short end of the stick when it comes to opportunities.

So back to Fufa unilaterally invoking the provision that a league can be decided if 75 per cent of matches packed into a season have been played.

The provision first saw the light of day in the 20th century, but – as your columnist opined when it was used for only a second time to declare Vipers champions during the 2019/2020 season – its presumption of fairness cannot hold in the 21st century.

When I expressed profound disappointment at this provision snatching opportunities from the grasp of a chasing pack, a discussion about how to reconcile such peculiarities should have ensued. It did not. Maybe now it will. But you would be better of never counting on it at all, because, this is Uganda.

For instance, to steer clear of the tinderbox Fufa is grappling with, maybe a one-off playoff between the top two sides at the time the league comes to a screeching halt can be considered. This goes a long way in addressing perhaps the thorniest issue of all – denying the outright challenger an opportunity to make up for lost ground.

Just like the rugby players who go AWOL, a formula in which there is routinely no pretence of paternalistic protection of opportunity and fairness ends up being a deal-breaker. These vanishingly small opportunities rub those that cherish fairness the wrong way, triggering sad, mad and bad outcomes.

