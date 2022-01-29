Breaking News: Former Ethics Minister Simon Lokodo dies in Geneva

From turning VAR into a plaything to weaponising Covid, failings at Afcon familiar

Author: Robert Madoi is a sports journalist and analyst. PHOTO/FILE/NMG.

By  ROBERT MADOI

What you need to know:

  • The system appears to carry echoes of doomed attempts to guarantee fairness.

Before Afcon 2021 commenced, observers felt compelled to concede that Covid-19 and VAR (video assistant referee) would be the ‘star attractions’ at the 33rd staging of Africa’s flagship football tournament. Such predictions were for the most part framed pejoratively. And while the negative outlook was met with outrage, to the horror of those that choose to see the glass as half full, there was even worse to come.

