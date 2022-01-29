From turning VAR into a plaything to weaponising Covid, failings at Afcon familiar

Before Afcon 2021 commenced, observers felt compelled to concede that Covid-19 and VAR (video assistant referee) would be the ‘star attractions’ at the 33rd staging of Africa’s flagship football tournament. Such predictions were for the most part framed pejoratively. And while the negative outlook was met with outrage, to the horror of those that choose to see the glass as half full, there was even worse to come.

If Covid-19 has not overtly been weaponised, then suggestions that officials in the VAR booth would act like kids in a candy store have not proven to be wide of the mark. It started during the tournament’s opening fixture when a VAR check lasted for all eternity. In most measurable ways, this was a sign of the times. And of things to come! More than the infuriating stop-start bouts VAR continues to be responsible for, the system appears to carry echoes of doomed attempts to guarantee fairness.

Events at Afcon 2021 have threatened to spiral out of control with VAR checks frequently used to overturn decisions that are hardly clear and obvious errors. When sliced and diced, results have shown that the overturned decisions have privileged powerhouses.

Minnows have not had the proverbial rub of the green. As a matter of fact, they have found plenty of uncertainty in the way VAR is put to use. Questions about why underdogs get the short end of the stick were asked with increasing urgency as Cameroon and Senegal booked quarterfinal berths at the expense of Comoros and Cape Verde respectively.

While hosts Cameroon have not quite been shaken by the backlash, the check-your-privilege cries directed at them reflect broader anxieties around the challenges confronting African football. Home sides tend to get preferential treatment. It’s as simple as that, really.

Over the years, home FA’s proximity to refereeing contingents has helped confer a power dynamic that is lopsided. The pandemic has since precipitated a dynamic that has a decidedly skewed measure to it. For one, home sides have been known to weaponise Covid-19 during Caf inter-club competitions.

Anecdotal evidence has pointed to star players from visiting outfits being targeted with sham positive tests.

It could purely be a coincidence that while hosts Cameroon have not returned a single Covid-19 positive case, their opponents have been caught in the crosshairs. From Burkina Faso (five) right through to Ethiopia (eight) and Cape Verde (two), Cameroon’s opponents have always seemed to have their work cut out with PCR tests. The positive tests that ruled out a dozen of Comoros’ players—including two goalkeepers—were supposed to make the round of 16 contest a cakewalk for Cameroon’s Indomitable Lions. Comoros, who had an outfield player start in goal and played with 10 men for vast swathes of the match, lost the match, but only just.

That the islanders ended up playing the entirety of a match with an outfield player in goal reflects poorly on African football governing body, Caf. It should have followed Uefa’s lead at last year’s Euro 2020 tournament when countries were given special dispensation to summon a new goalkeeper at any time.

The European football governing body was mindful of the fact that outfits can easily be shorn of the services of a keeper in the pandemic era. The possibility of having an outfield player stand between the sticks was unfathomable especially since it reduces a showpiece event to a Sunday league competition.

Unlike Uefa, Caf has never been known to be proactive. So it was all too happy to watch with folded arms as its flagship tournament was reduced to a Sunday league competition.

The African football governing body also needed little invitation to pass the buck when scores of lives were lost following a stampede at an entry gate to the Olembe Stadium in Yaounde. All of this – sadly – means that Afcon 2021 should not be mistaken for anything like victory; at best it has shown us what ails African football.