Fufa club licensing, a necessary inconvenience for women’s football

In a bid to professionalize women’s football, Fufa held a club licensing seminar on May 19 at Imperial Royale Hotel, Kampala to indulge stakeholders.

Fufa’s head of communication Ahmed Hussein opened the seminar by revisiting the introduction of club licensing in Uganda in 2006 with the men’s clubs.

“There was resistance from clubs to change things but to play in the Champions League, club licensing is inevitable,” Hussein said ahead of the seminar that was facilitated by Fifa women’s football professionalisation manager Bruno Van Hellemont, from Belgium, and his Guatemalan colleague Andreas Portabella, a Fifa club licensing expert.

To prepare clubs even further, Hussein’s message was echoed by National Council of Sports (NCS) assistant general secretary David Katende Ssemakula.

“Sport is dynamic, it is a moving trend. So we cannot be on the same train forever. Clubs are the functional root of any federation and this is why you should embrace this (licensing).”

Fufa president Moses Magogo recounted the journey of the women’s game so far and emphasised “professionalism as the next level to be achieved in the next four years.”

“In 2013, we took the unpopular decision of pulling the U-20 national team out of the World Cup qualifiers after they had beaten South Sudan 22-0 so that we could concentrate on developing a league and growing numbers.

“Then, we had just those 22 girls. Now, I am told, we have over 5,000 girls playing football. These girls form the clubs, which then form competitions from where we select the national teams. It is an organic path,” Magogo added.

Club licensing is a tightrope tool that will require clubs to organise themselves sportingly, financially, administratively, legally and develop their infrastructure for success on and off the pitch.

The timeline

The women’s game had a sneak peek introduction into this requirement when Lady Doves qualified to play the Cecafa region Caf Women’s Champions League qualifiers in Nairobi last year.

Caf asked Doves to prove that they qualified through a tournament that had more than 10 participants, share information on their training facility, club administration and also fulfill other legal and financial requirements like having a bank account, among others.

The latter requirement looks basic but is not entirely obvious for our clubs as most are derived from schools, which already operate their own bank accounts.

“We walked a tough path; from asking clubs to create email addresses back in 2006 to where we are now. I encourage the owners and managers of women’s clubs to take this process seriously because your counterparts in the men’s clubs don’t,” Uganda Premier League chief executive Bernard Bainamani, said.

“For example, money from Fifa goes straight to club bank accounts not schools. So you will be required to have an account separate from the school’s and produce financial statements reflecting transactions done strictly for the club.”

This is a requirement that women’s clubs painfully but quickly addressed in 2020 when Fifa sent Covid-19 relief funds worth about Shs735m to be distributed among women’s football clubs in the topflight division, second tier, regional leagues and beach soccer.

“Before that we had a challenge with prize money because clubs wanted it sent to accounts operated by schools,” Fufa’s deputy CEO in charge of football Decolas Kiiza said.

Fufa, according to CEO Edgar Watson, has since the 2017/18 season slowly introduced some of the inevitable requirements like asking clubs to have coaches with at least a Caf C certification from a course recognized by Fufa, trained CEOs, budgets that show not only expenditure but sources of income among other things.

Ahead of the 2018/19 season, Wakiso-based London Stallions was even denied a license for not fulfilling some of those requirements.

In the 2019/20 season, Fufa introduced a new topflight entity - the Fufa Women Super League (FWSL) as a bedrock for professionalism and has since been training clubs to embrace the culture - relegating the Fufa Women Elite League to second tier status.

Next season, Fufa, according to their director of football development Ali Mwebe, expect to go full throttle with a new club licensing criteria that is being drawn up “but one with regulations that will take care of where we are now.”

Fufa has made some interventions over the years to prepare the game for this extreme makeover. From the Fifa Com-Unity seminar that was tailormade to increase numbers in 2014 to the Takeover to establish the FWSL in 2019 and the league development project launched weeks ago in Mukono to professionalize and build the capacity of all stakeholders in the game including coaches, referees and administrators.

Preaching to the converted

These projects have come with equipment but clubs are now asking Fufa “to understand their needs more.”

“I have sponsors that supply kits and one of our former players now based in the US has been sending $100 (about Shs360,000) monthly to buy us boots. Maybe what I need now is technical expertise from Europe to improve my coaches,” She Corporate chairman Richard Kawere says.

“We want to understand more about things like welfare of players. We’ve realised that many players in the country are suffering with chronic ulcers because they come from humble backgrounds, where some even spend two days without eating [a proper meal].

“We keep them at a club house before matches and offer plain yoghurt before matches but is it enough?”

There also exist huge stumbling blocks in how some clubs were formed and their agenda.

Uganda Martyrs High School (UMHS) Lubaga CEO JB Ssemujju explains that “we formed a club to help keep girls competitive in the hope that when they turn up for school competitions, they are more exposed and experienced than their counterparts.

“So when Fufa invites club CEOs for these meetings, you are preaching to the converted. Fufa needs to engage the club owners instead because it is hard for us to convince them about these changes.”

Kawere says he started his club “to let girls play football for fun.”

“We visited Rwanda but they had no Corporate League and we had to play their national team. We lost 2-1 and the girls were motivated to continue playing so our story changed.

“However, from the first squad we had in 2014, only two are still active. This simply means that if football is not improving their livelihoods, girls will always drop out. We need to build the capacity of a girl on and off the pitch,” Kawere shares.

Infrastructure bottlenecks

When the time comes to develop infrastructure, Fufa will need better ways to convince schools to put up structures like perimeter walls around pitches.

Yet if clubs must grow their facilities or professionalise, it comes at a cost that will require them to make money through merchandising and gate collections cue another requirement to declare match day revenue.

There is no huge investment from sponsors in the women’s game yet. Magogo says investment can only increase “when the laws of the country appreciate sports as a business.”

Kiiza says “clubs are throwing away money by offering their product for free. How do you get money to treat injured players if you’re not charging at the gates?”

Fufa’s marketing and communications committee chairman Rogers Byamukama echoes the message by saying that “as the game grows, you cannot run away from needing funds for players’ contracts, staff contracts and welfare among other things.”

Even though Fufa is willing to walk the licensing journey and drawing strategic plans with clubs under the club pro agenda, self sustainability is easier said than done.

“It is not easy to change the plans of an institution. Mubs might have a plan to develop their pitch in, say, 10 years. How do you convince them to do it in the next four?” Kawere, a sports tutor at Mubs where She Corporate also host their games, asks.

“It is not easy to charge fans at institutions like IUIU (Islamic University in Uganda - Kabojja) because you have so many people coming in for different reasons.

If you close the gate and charge whoever is entering, you are calling for a strike. So what do you do? Establish another gate to the pitch?” Kawere continues as he asks Fufa for time to allow clubs like his that have plans to establish a sports complex starting next year as they have realised that they cannot have sustainable financing within the precincts of the university.

Clubs like Olila High School and Lady Doves have found it easy to charge fans as they host their games in community stadiums in Soroti and Masindi.

FWEL side Wakiso Hills chairman Wilber Shaka has sort of cracked the code by moving his team from Kabaka Kyabagu Stadium in Wakiso to a more accessible Maya Grounds.

“We did a lot of work to endear the club to the community in the beginning. Now they feel part of it and contribute willingly. We have about two taxis full of fans travelling to our away games. Maybe, next season, we shall charge for home games,” Shaka says.

Fufa will not require development around pitches but on the surface too.

However, during the off-season period, Fufa will launch the ‘Direct Assist on Pitches’ project under manager Sumaya Hood Kiwanuka, to improve on some surfaces.

Here the federation, which acquired a stock of specialized equipment through association with European governing body Uefa, can identify pitches to enhance. Clubs can also privately apply to have their surfaces worked on and then pay for the logistics.

Player contracts

Another painstaking issue also emanating from the schools’ setup is player contracts. It has also eaten up other clubs started by individuals yet player transfers are a core business aspect in commercialised football.

Schools usually give bursaries as compensation to players instead of wages.

“But the federation says we are running professional football, which means players have to be contracted. Right now, we are facing an exodus of players to other countries. The buyers go to the Fifa system, which has players (from Uganda) as not contracted. Fifa then issues instructions to Fufa to release the players.

“A solution would be to attach the professional contracts to the school scholarships using the same values. The fees or related expenses like lunch and treatment is a renumeration to a player. You can have this included in a contract and that will get you some compensation when the player has to move,” Kiiza says.

Locally, players moving to the FWSL attract a Shs500,000 compensation to the ‘selling’ club. FWEL transfers come with a Shs250,000 while regional league club transfers attract Shs150,000.

What is clear is that Fufa and the clubs seem to be on the same page in terms of what they want to do.

Major issues...Some questions clubs might have to answer

Sporting

How many youth teams do you have?

How good are your coaches?

How many times do players train per week?

How well do you take care of players?

Administration

How many people are working and volunteering at your club?

How many partners do you have?

Do you have business and marketing plans?

Do you have a website and social media handles?