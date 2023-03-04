Fufa courting controversies, chaos in Bul-Villa replay fiasco

Fufa’s Competitions Disciplinary Panel (CDP) made a bizarre ruling last weekend when they ordered the Stanbic Uganda Cup round of 32 tie between Bul and Villa to be replayed!

Bul had won the initial match 1-0 courtesy of a seventh-minute goal by defender Ronald Otti. However, as the game aged, SC Villa appeared to have scored the equalizer through Charles Bbale. Youngster Joseph Kafumbe had fired from inside the box in the 88th minute but the ball rattled the upright. Bbale tapped it in but second assistant referee Khalid Muyaga wrongfully judged the striker offside. Video replays show that the striker was onside.

Suspension

Fufa acted in record time to suspend the official and immediately instituted a probe.

“FUFA Competent bodies are reviewing the incident that led to the cancellation of the would-be SC Villa’s equaliser against BUL FC on 17.2.2023 during the Stanbic Uganda Cup match at the FUFA Technical Centre in Njeru,” Brian Miiro Nsubuga, the chairman Fufa Referees standing committee communicated less than six hours after the game.

Muyaga was further suspended to allow the investigations to be completed.

SC Villa followed that with a petition praying to Fufa to annul the original results and order a replay. They also claimed that Bul “subjected SC Villa to unfair tactics that delayed the Club access to the dressing rooms and field play to warm up the players”. The second excuse was binned!

Guilty as charged

A week later, the CDP announced their ruling to replay the game after Muyaga admitted to committing the error.

“The Assistant referees confirmed that by the time he realised that he made an incorrect decision, he could not change it, he regretted his decision and the impact caused on the final results of the game,” a part of the statement signed by the chairman CDP Deo Mutabazi reads.

It continues: “After examining all the evidence presented, the CDP concluded that the Assistant Referee Mr. Muyaga Khalid’s decision to cancel the goal scored by SC Villa Player Shirt No 14 was extraordinarily wrong and the said decision exceeded the reasonable degree of human error that is expected in the game.

“It is possible that if the goal was not cancelled in the above circumstances, the results would have been different.

Conflicting rulings

“In total consideration of all the factors, the CDP hereby orders that the Stanbic Uganda Cup match No.33 between BUL FC and S.C Villa be replayed. Each party shall cater for its own costs for preparation of the match,” in its view, the mistake was grievous and thus necessitated the annulment.

Last season, the Referees Disciplinary Panel headed by retired referee Ali Tomusange sanctioned Fifa referee Lucky Kasalirwe for cancelling Bright Stars’ genuine goal against Gaddafi in Jinja.

“Accordingly,” the panel observed at that time, “For failure to recognise a foul or no foul situation thus cancelling a genuine goal for Soltito Bright stars, the FUFA Referee Disciplinary Panel hereby SANCTIONS Kasalirwe Lucky.” The panel sanctioned the referee but the match result played on October 29, 2021, stayed.

In the same week, the panel punished referee Rajab Bakasambe for “failing to recognise a sanction of denying a goal, thus not awarding a penalty” to Vipers in a game against Express.

Three referees Samuel Kakembo, Ronald Kirangwa and Lydia Wanyama Nantabo received lengthy bans in 2018 for allowing Tito Okello’s equaliser for Vipers against Express despite him being clearly offside before scoring.

The law

The panel solely based their decision on the provisions of Article 6.3 of the Fufa Competitions Rules that empower them with an ambiguous role to decide over anything and everything.

The particular paragraph provides: “FUFA Competitions Disciplinary Panel is mandated to enforce on-field breaches of the FCR and all other Regulations that do not require investigations, urgent or raise no difficult factual or legal issues.”

For a decision of this magnitude, that was absurd as the panel applied a vague provision to make a ruling beyond their jurisdiction.

Spirit of the game

Article 32 which defines the administration of justice was cynically ignored. To be more precise, Article 32.2(a) that controls the limits of powers for the disciplinary bodies states: “Decisions taken by the referee on the field of play are final and may not be reviewed by CDP or any FUFA judicial bodies.”

In its preamble to 2022/23 Laws of the Game manual, the International Football Association Board (IFAB) guides that “Football’s Laws are relatively simple compared to most other team sports, but as many situations are subjective and match officials are human, some decisions will inevitably be wrong or cause debate and discussion.

IFAB stresses further that “For some people, this discussion is part of the game’s enjoyment and attraction but, whether decisions are right or wrong, the ‘spirit’ of the game requires that referees’ decisions must always be respected. All those in authority, especially coaches and team captains, have a clear responsibility to the game to respect the match officials and their decisions.”

Human error

In their communication, the Competitions Disciplinary Panel clearly indicated that Muyaga admitted to the error and was remorseful. The panel neither found reason to doubt his submission nor determine if there was an external influence. The panel could not expound further on what they termed the “decision exceeded the reasonable degree of human error”.

“The decision was quite controversial because it is trite that in Sports Law, under the “Field of Play” doctrine, an on-field decision by a referee for instance as it is in this case can only be overturned in cases of evidence showing bad faith, corruption or arbitrariness to mention but a few. Was there evidence of bad faith? Was there evidence of corruption? Was there evidence of arbitrariness?” Ivan Ojakol, a renowned sports lawyer, share a sneak peek of his column piece for SCORE in this same magazine.

Precedents

In September 2005, Fifa set a precedent by ordering the World Cup 2006 qualifier between Uzbekistan and Bahrain. According to the ruling, the referee made a ‘technical error’ that necessitated an annulment. The referee awarded a penalty to Uzbekistan which was duly scored but before the kick was taken, an Uzbek player entered the penalty area. However, the laws required the penalty to be retaken but instead, the referee awarded an indirect free kick to the Bahrain team.

Another incident happened in September 2017 when Fifa ordered a replay of the 2018 World Cup qualification match between South Africa and Senegal held on November 12, 2016.

During the match, referee Joseph Lamptey awarded a penalty for a non-existent handball to South Africa. After the investigations, the referee was found guilty of match manipulation and banned for life – a case of external influence.

Earlier in 2009, Fifa refused to grant a replay in another controversial World Cup qualifier pitting Ireland and France. During the match, Thierry Henry clearly handled the ball in a build-up to the deciding goal in extra time. France qualified after winning 2-1. Video replays implicated the French legend but Fifa stood with the referee’s decision after failing to find any traces of external influence.

“In the reply, FIFA states that the result of the match cannot be changed and the match cannot be replayed. As is clearly mentioned in the Laws of the Game, during matches, decisions are taken by the referee and these decisions are final,” Fifa pronounced their stand.

Bul has chosen to handle the matter quietly. A source at the club told Score that the club is in talks with Fufa and had decided neither to make any comment to the media nor to their own media channels. The club with vibrant media and social media has neither communicated anything about the decision nor the recent draws that paired Onduparaka with the winner from the replayed match. Unlike the previous cases, the CDP did not provide options for Bul to appeal the decision, therefore, raising further suspicions over the spirit of their ruling.