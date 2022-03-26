Fufa finally come down hard on match-fixing, hand lengthy bans

On Wednesday, Fufa took a bold step to ban three people from all football-related activities for their involvement in attempted manipulation of a Uganda Cup game.

The three found guilty after a committee hearing include businessman Abraham Luzzi, aspiring coach James Kaweesa, and journalist David Isabirye.

Luzzi was handed a lengthy 10-year ban while Kaweesa was handed 15 years. Isabirye was banned for two years – the latter for failure to report an “illegal conduct” he is adjudged to have been aware of.

Moments that led to the ban

In a statement on Wednesday, Fufa stressed that they are committed to zero tolerance against all kinds of match manipulation or match fixing.

On January 24, Police intercepted Luzzi in Nkumba near the Kasenyi junction and detained him overnight at Nkumba Police Station for questioning.

According to the Fufa Ethics Committee report signed by Darius Ruta as chairperson of the Adjudicatory Chamber, Luzzi travelled to Entebbe to ‘scout’ for players to add to a Uganda Premier League club.

“On January 25, Mr Kaweesi approached a player of Five Stars and offered him Shs500,000 in exchange of influencing and or manipulating the results of the Stanbic Uganda Cup match between Five Stars and Tooro United,” the report says.

Luzzi asked the player, whose identity Fufa did not reveal, to ensure that his club Five Stars conceded five goals and a red card and this promise was recorded in a telephone conversation, Fufa added.

Last December, Police hired Luzzi as marketing and executive officer to help turn around the fortune of the club that was struggling to pay its players and wallowing in the relegation zone.



The flamboyant businessman, who gave a hand at the MP race in Mityana, promised to revamp Police’s fortunes by offering Shs1m for each goal scored.

However, Police chairman ASP Asan Kasingye told Score that Luzzi left the club for Tooro United toward the end of the first round of the league.

Isabirye, a journalist with Kawowo, a local-content website, was roped in because Luzzi had contacted him before he met Kaweesa, who was also banned for 15 years.

Isabirye referred Luzzi to Kaweesa for help in getting the players he had wanted.

In the audio recording presented to the Ethics Committee, Luzzi instead asked Kaweesa to influence the Uganda Cup game between Five Stars, a fifth division team based in Entebbe, and Tooro United.

It is alleged that Kaweesa contacted the goalkeeper of the fourth division team for the deal. The goalkeeper blew the whistle after taking recording the conversation.

Luzzi has since been released because there was no monetary exhibit for Police to prefer his prosecution.But he was helped by other circumstances too. He was not handcuffed on arrest as he identified himself as a “comrade.” A high-ranking police officer and an unnamed minister secured his release the following day, sources told Score.

Shafiq Kakooza, an official of Five Stars, sent the petition to Fufa indicating that the trio had conspired to manipulate a game.

Football is my life

Sources say Luzzi was “not cooperative and arrogant” before the committee which handed him the ban, while Kaweesa and Isabirye asked for clemency.

The Ethics committee said in determining the sanction, it based on a variety of factors, and slapped the particular sanctions to “serve as an effective deterrent” to other individuals, the need to maintain the integrity of the sport, and the threat that match fixing poses to sport and sports competitions.

Fufa sanctioned Isabirye for failure to provide acceptable evidence that he had fulfilled his duty to report the illegal conduct.

But Isabirye, who covers a wide range of sports, is caught in a fix. His relations with Fufa have been simmering over allegations of giving Fufa’s political opponents Mujib Kasule, Sulaiman Mutyaba and Allan Ssewanyana space on Kawowo’s cyberspace when they announced their intention to unseat Moses Magogo last year.

The federation has since been looking at him with suspicion.

“I’m working on my appeal since football is my life. It is my source of livelihood. I even told the committee as much. I can’t live without football. Luzzi, on the other hand, has many options,” Isabirye said.

Right step

The incident only serves to give credence to speculations that match-fixing abounds in the country.

Ali Ssekatawa, the former Nyamityobora patron and URA chairman, says this is an important step. Ssekatawa broke ties with Nyamityobora over reports of match-fixing.

“Is this the beginning of the clean-up and the end of an era of self-denial? Kudos to the ethics committee for recognition of this cancer and for taking the first surgical knife,” Ssekatawa said.

Many cases have in the past been reported while coaches and players have cried out, all with little action. For instance, no action was taken when Onduparaka raised the red flag.

“You always have to start somewhere. The most important thing is to start and send a signal,” Ssekatawa said.

Did you know?

