Fufa president: Who is eligible and who votes?

Not long after Fufa president Moses Magogo confirmed his intentions to defend his seat for another four years, his critics Allan Ssewanyana and Mujib Kasule announced their bids to dislodge him.

That announcement also marked the beginning of the five-month election period for the districts, regions and the Fufa executive committee members.

The Fufa electoral process started on October 17 last year with approval of the electoral committee and its appeals committee for the period 2021-24 at the 96th Ordinary General Assembly in Kampala.

Mathias Bwire was named the new chairman of the Electoral Committee (EC) and is deputised ex-player by Joram Katende.

Former sports journalist Rita Aliguma is vice president, retired Fifa referee and journalist Dennis Ojwee and Richard Mpaaka are the other complimentary members.

Immediate former electoral committee vice-chairman Yusuf Awuye was elevated to chairman of the Electoral Appeals Committee and will work with Stanley Kinene and Favour Naima.

The two committees were inducted on February 8 by Magogo. His deputies Justus Mugisha and Darius Mugoye were in attendance along with Fufa chief executive officer Edgar Watson.

The committee oversaw the district elections last Saturday and will be conducting the eight regional polls next weekend.

Benefits

The Fufa president, under the current regime, receives an undisclosed salary on top of a worthy budget for his office.

According to the budget estimates for this financial year passed at last year’s assembly, Shs633.2m was allocated to the office of the Fufa president.

Becoming Fufa president

Pursuant to Fufa Statutes, Fufa Electoral code defines eligibility criteria for persons interested in the Fufa presidency.

To start with, a Fufa president shall not be younger than 30 years and older than 70 so are the candidates for the same.

Article 9.7 states that: For any person to be eligible for the candidature of the Fufa president, they will have served in one or a combination of any of the following positions for a total of at least seven years in the last 10 years;

a) Executive Committee member of Cecafa, Caf, Fifa

b) Executive Committee member of Fufa

c) Chief Executive Officer /General Secretary of Fufa

d) Fifa Accredited Administration Instructor

e) Chairman of a Member of Fufa

Members of Fufa include Uganda Premier League and Big League clubs, the eight regional associations, women’s super and elite league and referees, players, beach soccer, futsal, coaches and schools’ associations.

They must be a resident of Uganda for two years preceding the elections, have a minimum of A-Level certificate or its equivalent.

Once those eligibility prerequisites are met, a candidate must be supported by any three members of Fufa where one such member is from the Upl or Big League, any of the eight regions and the other from Special interest groups.

The presidential elections adopts a list system whereby a person proposed for nomination has to submit a list of candidates, including those they intend to have as their first and second vice president and members of their Executive Committee that will be voted along with them.

The candidates are scheduled to pick and return the nominations between May 24 and 26 and then declarations made on 31st of the same month.

The candidates must submit the list signed by the respective nominees for his Exco together with proof of payment of nomination fees. The names can be changed but no less than five days before the elective general assembly.

From there, the Fufa EC will send the list of candidates vying to all the members of the general assembly at least 30 days to the elective general assembly as well as publish it in the media.

Fufa EC has neither set the nomination fees nor declared dates for the polls but the vote must be done not later than August 31.

Who votes?

Each of the eight regions will elect five delegates and one representative for the regional clubs to make 48 delegates who will vote. At least one in each region must be a woman.

Each of the 16 Uganda Premier League clubs will have one vote, the Fufa Big league has five and the national women leagues (elite and super leagues) bring two to account for 23. The eight special interest groups have 17 votes.

The special interest groups are; Futsal, Beach Soccer, Coaches, Players, Referees, Schools, Women and Youth Football associations. Apart from the referees that bring three of which one must be a woman, the rest have two votes each. That brings the total to 88.

A winner needs a simple majority or 50 percent-plus-one vote (45 votes). In case none of the candidates attains the minimum, the top two would go for a runoff.

Tentative candidates

Moses Magogo Incumbent

Allan Ssewanyana Katwe United

Mujib Kasule Proline

Dates for elections

District April 5-12

Regional April 19-26

Special Interest Groups May 5-10

Presidential and Excos May 5-Aug. 31

Fufa Executive

President Moses Magogo (Kampala)

First VP Justus Mugisha (Schools)

Second VP Darius Mugoye (Kampala)

Third VP Florence Nakiwala (UPL)

Exco Members

Rogers Byamukama Kitara

Hamid Juma Kampala

Hajji Abdul Sekabira Buganda

Issa Magooola Eastern

Richard Ochom North East

Kaklyebala Mukiidi Northern

Rasoul Ariga West Nile

Chris Kalibala Western

Agnes Mugena Women

Ronnie Kalema Refs(co-opted)

Rogers Mulindwa (co-opted)

