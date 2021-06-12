Fufa: Why is Magogo always unopposed?

By Ismail Dhakaba Kigongo More by this Author

The last time the local football governing body, Fufa, had an election involving more than one candidate to choose a president was two decades ago.

In 2001, Fufa had a three-horse race involving then-incumbent Denis Obua, Kibuli SS headteacher Hajj Abbasi Kaawase Mukasa, and the federation’s former treasurer Michael Okiror.

Obua had had an unpopular first term from 1998 to 2001. It had been quite a turnaround from when he had swept the 1998 election, beating Twaha Kakaire due to his rich CV as an ex-Cranes player, coach and club administrator.

Three years on, Mr Football, as Obua often called himself, appeared destined for an ouster. On Election Day, however, he trounced his opponents.

The former left-winger polled 70 votes, with Kaawase (49) and Okiror (39). The Kampala Conference Centre (now Serena) was literally stunned. He was no longer beatable among delegates whom then-Minister of Education and Sports, Amanya Mushenga, had described as ‘potato growers’ in the 90s.

Decline

Obua’s second term was blighted by controversy underpinned by the 2003 league fiasco that saw SC Villa beat Akol United 22-1 as the Jogoos contested for the league title with rivals Express.

As Villa ballooned their goal difference, the opposition to Obua grew. Activists led by Aldrine Nsubuga and Denis Mbidde launched a campaign to kick him out.

Corruption allegations were levelled against him and in 2005, his executive was dissolved by Minister Namirembe Bitamazire after failing to account for Shs113m. Dejected, he spent two weeks in Luzira prison. He became persona non grata.

Riding on a wave of change, Lawrence Mulindwa, then an unknown beyond the confines of school football, was heralded into the top seat. He was unopposed for the 2005 election.

Soon after becoming president, Mulindwa brought in critics Justus Mugisha, Fred Muwema, Mbidde and Nsubuga into the executive.

The first term passed without incident as Mulindwa invested time in growing the Uganda Cranes brand. It was a no brainer that no one stood against him in the 2009 election. He was unbeatable.

But quietly, a storm was brewing after Fufa handed management of the league to clubs in 2011. Led by then-Express boss Kavuma Kabenge, clubs sought to assert their power.

Mulindwa started losing sight of goal as the game descended into chaos with two leagues – one allied to Fufa and the other to Uganda Super League Limited.

By 2012, the fight was as loud as the Concorde and talk developed about the not-so-good welfare of the national team which was an obsession of Mulindwa.

A group of fans, led by the former Vision Group chief executive Robert Kabushenga, came up with the Uganda Cranes Initiative (UCI). The fundraising drive was aimed at getting fans to support the national team.

“This is not a quick fix. Actually, it’s harder to host the (Afcon) tournament than play in one,” Kabushenga said then.

However, Fufa did not welcome UCI. They were perhaps right as Kabushenga used the platform to launch his own bid to become Fufa president.

The electoral code

Coincidentally, Fifa designed new statutes to guide its members on who can lead them around the same time.

The Fufa electoral code, hatched in 2011, was passed at an executive retreat at Katomi Kingdom Resort that year to align with Fifa. Executive members Moses Magogo, Rogers Byamukama, Mujib Kasule and Fufa lawyer Alex Luganda were among the architects.

Among the clauses that effectively knocked out ‘outsiders’ was that one must have served in positions of football administration for at least seven years in the last 10 years to vie for the presidency.

Another was that one must be as an executive committee member of Cecafa, Caf, Fifa or Fufa; the CEO of Fufa; a Fifa Accredited Administration Instructor or a chairman of a member of Fufa.

The general assembly, Fufa’s highest decision making organ, passed the code in 2012. One year later, Mulindwa sought not to seek a third term. No one other than those in executive qualified to replace him. Magogo, who had been the vice president (administration), was voted by fellow executive members to take the reins in 2013.

Unpopular?

Magogo was never the most popular replacement. Also his predecessor was seen as rich and generous. It was going to be a tough act to follow. Yet eight years on, he seems invincible as opponents Kasule and Makindye West MP Allan Ssewanyana failed to meet the requirements to make the August 21 ballot.

This week, the Fufa electoral committee chair Mathias Bwire announced that Magogo was unopposed for the seat.

Kasule failed to raise three signatures from one of the eight Fufa regions, a Special Interest Group and a Uganda Premier League club. Ssewanyana has no administrative experience.

Today is no different from 2013 when both the two tried but also didn’t meet the minimum requirements.

At the assembly, Budiope East MP Magogo must get 45 of the 88 delegates for a 50-percent-plus-one to ratify him.

Many argue that the process is unfair and ring-fenced for the incumbent. However, many of the current executive members, including first vice president Justus Mugisha, a sports administrator for more than 20 years, are actually eligible.

Also, second vice president Darius Mugoye, Kitara region chairman Rogers Byamukama, referees’ boss Ronnie Kalema qualify.

In fact, some of them were eligible in 2013 too when Mulindwa exited. None is willing to rock the boat, yet.

Why Fufa delegates back Magogo

When Mujib Kasule picked forms to stand for the Fufa presidency on May 25, he knew he was in a rat race. Each aspirant had 48 hours to return the duly filled forms.

Aspirants were required to raise three signatures from one of the eight Fufa regions, a Special Interest Group (SIGs) and a Uganda Premier League club. A Shs10m nomination fee is also in place.

For the regions and SIGs, only the chairmen or the chief executive officers can append their signature. The cohort draws a salary from Fufa and it’s unthinkable to go against their boss.

“How is someone supposed to gather all the signatures needed on the forms within 48 hours? This is a way of frustrating those interested in challenging Magogo,” Kasule said on May 25.

How did Magogo get the delegates onside? In his opening remarks at the 2016 Fufa Annual General Assembly, Magogo gave them a big kudos.

He said: “The game is stable now and football is doing the talking. Let’s get rid of the theory that football should be organised by people outside football.”

“They call you people here ‘potato growers’ but here, we have doctors, lawyers and so many other distinguished people who love football and want to see it develop,” he told the assembly.

After reelection in 2017, he went on to decentralize football management. The introduction of the ‘Fufa Drum’ tournament availed funds to regional delegates to manage.

In addition, the once disparaged ‘potato’ growers’ now have access to a medical insurance scheme introduced by Magogo and there’s a general feeling of importance, unlike before.

List of Fufa presidents

1924-1934 King Sir Daudi Chwa

1935-1944 W.A. Hunter

1945-1953 W.B. Ouseley

1954-1956 Eriasafu Nsobya

1957-1962 W.W. Kulubya

1963-1964 George Magezi

1965-1968 A.A.A Nekyon

1969-1971 Henry B. Lwanga

1972-1974 Kezekia M. Ssegwanga

1974-1976 Eria Mugisa

1977-1979 Muhammed Sseruwagi

1979-1980 Gerald Sendawula

1981 Steven Ibale

1982 Peter Abe

1982-1983 Careb Babihuga

1983-1985 Geresom Kagurusi

1985 Chris Rwanika

1985-1987 Barnabas Byabazaire

1988-1989 Paul Katamba Lujjo

1989-1992 John Baptist Semanobe

1992 John Ssebaana Kizito

1994 Ben Kurtis Omoding Snr

1994-1995 Moses Ali

1995-1998 Hajji Twaha Kakaire

1998-2004 Denis Obua

2005-2013 Lawrence Mulindwa

2013-todate Moses Magogo Hashim

