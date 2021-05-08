Futsal: Synergy lines up cracker against Park

By George Katongole More by this Author

Synergy made their debut in the Futsal Super League count with a 4-3 win over 2019 champions Kabowa. Today, they play favourites Park with a cracker of a match as the league enters day two at Old Kampala Sports Arena.

Head coach Alex Segawa will be hoping to set the record straight especially after Park, who were unbeaten until the 2020 season was called off, collapsed in the opening weekend in the 4-4 draw against Kisenyi.

Segawa says his players were a bit rusty as they had no game time and will try to find their form as quickly as possible.

He explains that come Saturday, the boys should be ready for the rookies to get their campaign off the blocks.

“Last week’s result is an opportunity for us to remain focused because it is evident there are no weak teams,” Segawa said.

But Synergy, who sit on top of the Victoria Nile Group after one round, feel energised. Head coach Synergy coach Brian Ssenyondo says they will learn as the season goes on.

“For us, it is about getting to know the rules of the game. All our players are new to futsal and I hope we cope up quickly,” Ssenyondo says.

Big Talent can remain unbeaten when they play Aidenal in the second game of the day.

Big Talent demolished KJT 11-7 and Aidenal could be on the receiving end after last week’s loss to Mengo exposed gaps in their game. U20 star Faisal Wabyona and his younger brother Farouk Tumwesigye could still provide the fireworks.

Yet Muhammed Ssembatya, the head coach of the academy owned by singer Eddy Kenzo, says they have to remain realistic.

“We know anything can happen at this level, so it is important that we stay focused on doing our job to the best of our ability. We should not worry about what other teams are doing,” Ssembatya said.

KJT face an enormous task against high-flying Mengo.

Head coach Ismail Sendege of Mengo says the opening day victory offered them confidence for the rest of the season.

“That result set the tone for us and another win will definitely give us a boost,” Sendege said.

Kisenyi hopes to build on teamwork when they play Kabowa in the opening game of the day.

Head coach Sulaiman Sekanyo pointed out that teamwork is key to the season.

“The goal is to trust each other and give out our all to give ourselves a great chance of winning more games,” Sekanyo added.

Futsal Super League

Today

Kisenyi vs. Kabowa 9am

Aidenal vs. Big Talent 10am

Mengo vs. KJT 11am

Park vs. Synergy 12pm

