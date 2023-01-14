Goals concern as neighbours Uganda, DR Congo clash

Other than the perennial Chan group jinx, the other major question facing Uganda Cranes going into their sixth edition on Saturday is who will shoulder the goal scoring burden.

After the Tunisia camp dress rehearsals against Sudan, Cameroon and Mali - that all ended in draws, one thing stood out more than any other - the absence of a reliable and recognized protagonist.

Attacking midfielders Moses Waiswa, Ibrahim Orit and Karim Watambala netted the three goals in the aforementioned friendly matches as Micho Sredojevic's two perceived centre forwards Nelson Sentuka and Frank Ssebuufu nearly dosed off.

Against Great Lakes neighbours DR Congo, winners in 2009 and 2016, Cranes must be on the front foot and utterly clinical if they are to attain only their second win in the biannual tournament.

In the last edition in Cameroon in 2021, Cranes managed a paltry three goals even when they had a seemingly more potent attacking force of Joackim Ojera, Brian Aheebwa, Ben Ocen, Viane Ssekajugo, Ibrahim Orit Ibrahim, Muhammad Shaban and Milton Karisa.

The goal scoring dilemma gets more worrying if you factor in the one goal scored the Morocco 2018 edition, the three strikes in Rwanda in 2016 and another three output in South Africa two years earlier.

Sadam Juma had scored Uganda's only goal in Sudan in the Cranes maiden appearance in 2011.

"We have to do better than previous editions and after that try to stay in the tournament as long as the team can," Micho told Daily Monitor this week.

The safety-first-attack-later tactician will most likely go for the attacking trio of Karisa, Ssebuufu and Rogers Mato being backed up by Waiswa, Watambala and Marvin Youngman today.

Custodian Nafian Alionzi, Ashraf Mandela, Geoffrey Wasswa, Derrick Ndahiro and Kenneth Ssemakula are expected to keep the team's rearguard intact when faced with the Congolese daunting onslaught.

Leopards scare

Unlike Micho, DR Congo head coach Sebastian Desabre, who took Uganda to the Afcon round of 16 in Egypt in 2019, delegated his deputy Otis Ngoma to handle the Chan tournament in Algeria.

Ngoma, appointed in April last year, has vowed to lead DR Congo to a third diadem, just as his predecessors Florent Ibenge (2016) and Santos Muntubile (2009) did.

"The DR Congo is going to Algeria with the aim of bringing back a third star," Ngoma, a former Renaissance of Congo and DC Motema Pembe manager, pledged.

With 15 of the 18 coaches at this year’s TotalEnergies Chan being African - a new tournament record, the Cranes Serbian gaffer will be propelled to leave an indelible mark in Algeria on his third attempt.

The Leopards, that eliminated Chad to reach the finals for the sixth time in seven editions - just like Uganda - will bank on TP Mazembe duo of Likonza Glody and Mukoko Tonombe as they seek to better last editions quarterfinal elimination.

Micho's vast experience on the African continent having worked in South Africa with Orlando Pirates, in Rwanda, Tanzania, Ethiopia, Zambia and Egypt with Zamalek will come in handy as he prepares to take on Senegal on Wednesday and later Ivory Coast on January 22.

Like Vipers does with the current Chan team, TP Mazembe forms the bulk of the Congolese team and their recent confrontation in the Caf Champions League, won by the Venoms, may brew some familiarity.



Chan 2023 Algeria - Group B

Uganda's fixtures

Today: DR Congo vs. Uganda, 7pm

Jan 18: Senegal vs. Uganda, 10pm

Jan 22: Uganda vs. Ivory Coast, 10pm

DR Congo vs. Uganda last four matches

22/06/19 DR Congo DR 0 - 2 Uganda

14/01/11 DR Congo DR 0 - 1 Uganda

05/06/05 DR Congo DR 4 - 0 Uganda

06/06/04 Uganda 1 - 0 DR Congo