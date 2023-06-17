Happy Orogot desires consistency ahead of Budapest

Tarsis Orogot is a happy lad. But, he knows it is not over yet. The US-based Ugandan sprinter breaks barriers for the country over the 200-metre distance every day.

His scorecard over the half-a-lap race outdoors has been impeccable. Orogot has broken his own national record over the distance four times in a space of two months.

Yet, he somehow missed the podium during the final of the National Collegiate Athletics Association (NCAA) Men’s Outdoor Track and Field Championships in Austin, Texas last week.

Representing the University of Alabama, Orogot clocked a time of 20.03 seconds via lane 8 to finish fifth at the Mike A. Myers Stadium. “I am pleased,” Orogot told this paper in a chat. “It has been a long way coming,” he reacted.

In the semi-final Heat 2 earlier, Orogot had broken the 20-second barrier for the first time ever when he clocked 19.94 seconds.

“I dipped under 20 seconds which was major for me, however in 2022, I ran 20.48 to finish fifth (NCAA final) and this year I ran 20.03. And if I am correct, I think 20.03 would make any Olympic and World final,” he said.

Orogot has had a massive turnaround of career since flying to the USA after impressing at the 2021 World Athletics U20 Championships in Nairobi, Kenya.

His new personal best of 19.94 now makes him the fastest East African in history over the distance. Yet, he could have struck better in the final.

“I think probably, my first 60m was off which put me out of the race real early but other than that, I feel like I was able to recover and continue to run consistent times,” he stated.

“I am really pleased to have had a hell of a season having my slowest time this season being 20.3 which was my best last year. I am really excited for the future. Right now, I will rest up and re-structure for the World Championships,” he added.

Orogot has already beaten the qualifying standard to the Budapest World Athletics Championships of 20.16 four times, and one could add a +2.9 wind aided 19.6 to show how much he’s improved.

Yet, last year, he only qualified for the Oregon Worlds in Eugene by virtue of ranking. Now working with coach Blaine Wiley, the Ugandan will desire to improve and secure a slot in the championship final in Budapest.

Orogot has run the 15 fastest times over 200m in Uganda’s history over the past two years yet, Moses Mila Mayat’s time of 20.63 which had been the national record since March 27, 1998, is now the 16th fastest.

Take a bow!

NCAA TRACK & FIELD RESULTS

200M FINAL

1 Udodi Onwuzurike (Stanford) 19.84

2 Courtney Lindsey (Texas Tech) 19.86

3 Terrence Jones (Texas Tech) 19.87

4 Robert Gregory (Florida) 19.89

5 Tarsis Orogot (Alabama) 20.03

MEN’S 200M SEMI-FINAL HEAT 2

1 Udodi Onwuzurike (Stanford) 19.76

2 Tarsis Orogot (Alabama) 19.94

OROGOT AT A GLANCE

Full Name: Tarsis Gracious Orogot

Nickname: ‘Gonya’

Date of birth: November 24, 2002

Major events: 100m and 200m

Outdoor Personal bests: 10.17 seconds (100m) and 19.94 (200m)

Coach: Blaine Wiley

Management: None

Major Honours: Uganda 100m and 200m Junior and Senior National Records, 2021 World U20 200m Finalist (4th place), 2022 200m NCAA Trophy (5th place), 2023 200m Indoor Trophy (2nd Place)

OROGOT OUTDOOR IN 2023 (200M)

Apr 14: Tom Jones Memorial (1st, 19.60)

May 11: SEC Outdoor (Heat 2, 20.18 )

May 13: SEC Outdoor (Final, 20.34)

May 24: NCAA Div. I East 1st Rounds Prem. (1st, 20.12)

May 26: NCAA Div. I East 1st Rounds, Heat 2 (2nd, 20.08)

Jun 7: NCAA Div. I Outdoor Champs, Semi Heat 2 (2nd, 19.94)

Jun 9: NCAA Div. I Outdoor Champs, Final (5th, 20.03)

FASTEST TIMES BY UGANDAN SPRINTERS

200M (BEST BY ATHLETE)

19.94 seconds by Tarsis Orogot (Jun 7, 2023)

20.63 seconds by Moses Mila Mayat (Mar 27, 1998)

20.81 seconds by Pius Adome (Jun 4, 2017)

20.92 seconds by Ali Ngaimoko (Jul 14, 2011)