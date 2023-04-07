HDF giving players, coaches chances to bring dreams to life

Luck, Roman philosopher Seneca says, only happens when preparation meets opportunity.

Lawrence Kakande and his friend Innocent Mbabali were low-key working on a hockey grassroots development in 2018 when an opportunity beyond their wildest imaginations came knocking.

Hockey Dreams Foundation (HDF), an organisation that seeks to promote the sport among the less privileged, was looking to break into Uganda after a lot of success in Zambia and Malawi.

The duo now had a chance to realize their dreams.

During a ceremony in which the local hockey fraternity came together to mark HDF's fifth anniversary in Uganda, a video telling Kakande's was played by the project's country support office Marlene Doderlein de Win.

In there Kakande shares that he came off the streets.

"I was going days without food and sleeping in trenches," Kakande says in the video where he also adds that his father had abandoned him.

Kakande, who prefers a quiet and private life for his family, was picked up by his aunt who interested him in becoming a tennis ball boy.

"It is here that I found a friend (Mbabali) who introduced me to hockey in 2008."

Right from a young age, Kakande wished such a rough life on no one. He believes that we all cannot choose where we are born but we can always aspire to better.

So together with Mbabali, they sought to help their peers learn a sport that would later open doors for them.

Kakande went on to learn other things like plumbing, metal works and cycling, which he has introduced to some of his trainees and friends. He and Mbabali are no longer regulars in Lugogo as duty calls elsewhere but their dream lives on through others.

The game changers



Doderlein de Win borrows from the Nelson Mandela quote that "sport has the ability to change lives" as she tries to define what HDF does.

HDF, an outfit that has its roots in Netherlands, was started as Kadish Foundation in April 2012 in Zambia. It's founder Gijs Hardeman started it on the back of a half year project which he ran on behalf of Dutch Hockey Association and International Olympic Committee to help local coaches introduce the sport to communities around a newly laid artificial grass turf in Lusaka.

But they do not stop there. Since hockey largely does not pay, HDF helps its trainers and trainees, most of whom come from less privileged communities, find a better future through other walks in life.

In Uganda, they found a huge problem. Here some of the children that play hockey have a chance to represent secondary schools on scholarships.

But after that, they are at mercy of their club leaders to survive. Some cannot afford to continue with school for tertiary education.

For long, the sport has also not been rewarding with opportunities to play professionally out of the country.

HDF started in Kampala with a coaches' clinic of six participants but now has 14 coaches trained in leadership and hockey related activities to become "game changers". HDF has also supported most of these coaches with funds to return to or advance in school.

Some of the coaches have also had opportunities to volunteer in and learn from hockey camps in Netherlands.

Mbabali made the trip in 2018 before he returned to join the professional playing ranks in Italy.

Kakande followed in 2019 while Innocent Raskara visited in July 2022.

Raskara and the current coaches had by then gone a notch further by creating a hockey club, Wananchi HDF, for the young girls they train to start a pathway to competition and hopefully professional ranks.

For players like Phionah Amara, who is a lone child at home, the hockey community has "made my life experience get better. I have gained a lot of friends through interaction with coaches and players and people from other clubs."

"I have adopted new skills from games that need you to think, be creative. Hockey is a game that need you to think faster and it builds your confidence," she shares. More importantly, it helps that HDF lets her peers like Jackline Giramia, who learn the sport faster to become coaches.

Raskara also shares that they have to find fun ways to teach the players things so they cannot forget.

His trip to Netherlands was perhaps delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. But HDF used that time to reach out to communities alongside it's partners like Incredible Sports Hub (ISH).

They taught these humble "families how to make liquid soap which they continue to make and sell at churches" while "ISH helped us teach the young girls how to make reusable sanitary pads."

Okello's dream



Later this year Martin Okello will also have an opportunity to visit Netherlands for five-weeks. First for a camp run by SportsWays, a group that has been organizing hockey camps around the world since 1989.

Okello, a national team player and an umpire, is also invited by the Euro Hockey Federation to participate in the Youth Leaders Forum in Germany, where he will learn about organisation in sports. He will also be officiating under supervision of the International Federation (IHF) in the EuroHockey Championships for the players with intellectual disabilities in Monchengladbach.

"I am excited about the trip. We are 14 coaches and just one had made the trip before.

So I feel fortunate to be the one chosen among the remaining 13. I hope to learn more about how umpiring is done, especially the aspect of game reading for umpires," says Okello, who studied at Kakungulu Memorial and finished in 2016 but sat out of school for two years until HDF picked him to finish a Diploma in Software Engineering.

Doderlein de Win presented a certificate of recognition for Uganda Hockey Association (UHA) on the night for putting up an enabling environment that supports development of the sport.

And each of the 14 coaches were recognized for their strengths and personal contribution to the project.

But the real prize should have gone to HDF for establishing ways in which hockey enthusiasts in Uganda can better their lives purely off their service to the sport.

HDF COACHES AREA OF STUDY

Teddy Lucy Aciro Marketing

Martin Okello Software Engineering

Innocent Raskara Accounting

Doreen Mbabazi Catering & Hotel Management

Ramathan Sirajii Electrical Engineering

Other coaches: Stewart Kavuma, William Oketcha, Richard Kaijuka, Ellias Okello, Irene Atim, Norah Alum, Jolly Alimo, Tony Okema, Jackline Giramia

Coaches trips to Netherlands

2018: Innocent Mbabali

2019: Lawrence Kakande

2022: Innocent Raskara

2023: Martin Okello