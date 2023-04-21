Heathens against the world at the swamp

Nile Special Rugby Premiership champions Platinum Credit Heathens can take a big step towards defending their title if they beat Stanbic Black Pirates this afternoon at Kyadondo Rugby Club.

With a point’s advantage over both Pirates and Kobs at the top of the table, beating Pirates will grow Heathens lead with the finish line in sight, something the rest of the league would not welcome as many believe the ideal title race should go down the wire.

After Saturday’s round of games, three match days will be left and it is always safer to be on top of things at this stage.

All the top three sides are still in the race yet Kobs host Pirates on the last day of the season but the fixture risks losing gist if Pirates lose today.

It is why Kobs fans will temporarily end up in Pirates’ camp with Heathens the common enemy. The two sides cannot afford letting Heathens run away with it.

For Pirates, the visit to Kyadondo is a defining moment, they badly need a result to stay in the race and one is left to wonder how their campaign would have panned out if they collected more bonus points. The Sea Robbers have been guilty of not killing off sides for bonus points.

Coach Marvin Odongo’s frustration was clear after Hippos denied Pirates maximum points a fortnight ago.

He briefed the media after the game, admitting that they had targeted a bonus point and that he was disappointed because they had fallen short.

Heathens have scraped through their last two games against Kobs and Buffaloes. The former ended in controversy with the result being altered days later while they were lucky to edge a determined Buffaloes side 20-19.

Pirates are aware of that and will want to pounce at kick off, forcing Heathens into errors. However, the champions live for such games and history suggests they have mastered the art of grinding out games they have no business winning.

Nile Special Premiership

Saturday fixtures

Impis vs. Hippos 2pm, Makerere

Heathens vs. Pirates, 2.30pm Kyadondo

Walukuba vs. Kobs, 4pm Walukuba

Rhinos vs. Buffaloes, 4pm Legends