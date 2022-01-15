Heathens get early chance to strip Kobs

Heathens and champions Kobs have 29 league titles between them in the 31 campaigns played since the league’s inception in 1991 to bless the local rugby fraternity with rich rivalry.

With little to separate the two sides, whoever first gets one over the other in a league campaign gets the early edge.

It’s only Matchday Two of the new season and the two rivals are level on five points at the summit of the Nile Special Premiership. While Heathens strolled over Buffaloes 50-0 at Kyadondo, Kobs were coming off a comfortable 46-6 victory against Impis.

Today, they meet. And it’s a tasty duel.

“It is the kind of game you want to win because it gives you confidence early on in the season,” Heathens captain Michael Wokorach told Score.

“It also gives us a chance to measure up with the champions, we must beat them to keep on track.”

A Heathens win would put them in the driving seat, and the same applies for Kobs although Pirates, who host Rams, could finish the second round of action as log leader.

Kobs have not beaten Heathens in the league at Kyadondo since 2014. Heathens have for ages protected Kyadondo like a fortress.