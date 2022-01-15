Heathens get early chance to strip Kobs
- With little to separate the two sides, whoever first gets one over the other in a league campaign gets the early edge
Heathens and champions Kobs have 29 league titles between them in the 31 campaigns played since the league’s inception in 1991 to bless the local rugby fraternity with rich rivalry.
It’s only Matchday Two of the new season and the two rivals are level on five points at the summit of the Nile Special Premiership. While Heathens strolled over Buffaloes 50-0 at Kyadondo, Kobs were coming off a comfortable 46-6 victory against Impis.
Today, they meet. And it’s a tasty duel.
“It is the kind of game you want to win because it gives you confidence early on in the season,” Heathens captain Michael Wokorach told Score.
“It also gives us a chance to measure up with the champions, we must beat them to keep on track.”
A Heathens win would put them in the driving seat, and the same applies for Kobs although Pirates, who host Rams, could finish the second round of action as log leader.
Kobs have not beaten Heathens in the league at Kyadondo since 2014. Heathens have for ages protected Kyadondo like a fortress.
“It is a difficult place to play but we have to go there and look for a result. It is going to be a very tough game because both sides are just picking up on fitness,” said Kobs’ assistant coach Davis Kyewalabye.
Battle of the packs
Who will dominate the forwards’ play? Both packs look solid but Heathens are slightly heavier.
They added Akera Komaketch, Syrus Wathum and Joachim Chisano to the decent pack.
Santos Senteza, Ronarld Kanyanya and Victor Wangobo at front row have Saul Kivumbi, Faraji Odugo and Collins Kimbowa to deal with.
Kobs’ depth at second row could come in handy. Arthur Mpande, Emmanuels Ecodu, Mike Otto and Robert Aziku are the perfect arsenal for a demanding game of this stature.
Dominating set pieces especially the scrums and lineout is what all sides will be out for, to help get the backlines going.
