Heathens get early chance to strip Kobs

Game of nerves. Heathens’ Paul Epillo tackles down Kobs’ Justin Kimono last season. PHOTO/EDDIE CHICCO

By  Deus Bugembe

What you need to know:

  • With little to separate the two sides, whoever first gets one over the other in a league campaign gets the early edge

Heathens and champions Kobs have 29 league titles between them  in the 31 campaigns played since the league’s inception in 1991 to bless the local rugby fraternity with rich rivalry.
With little to separate the two sides, whoever first gets one over the other in a league campaign gets the early edge. 

