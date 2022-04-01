Heathens push for Sweet 16

Heathens are the best side in the land, 14 wins in as many games has kept them top of the Nile Special Rugby Premiership log with 68 points, since Match Day eight when they beat Stanbic Black Pirates 23-10 at Kyadondo.

The two sides have each picked up six successive wins but Heathens enjoy a five-point advantage over Pirates.

The Kings Park ‘stands’ will be lit by two sets of fans hoping for different outcomes. While Heathens know a win gives them a healthy nine- or 10-point lead, Pirates want to cut the gap or even equal Heathens’ tally with a bonus point win.

The Pirates camp believes the ground is levelled and they have what it takes to take down the flawless Heathens.

“This is a game we shall do anything to win because we shall have blown the championship race wide open,” Pirates captain Ivan Magomu told Score.

Sea Robbers chest-thumping

Pirates last beat Heathens in the league in 2018. The tie has been one sided since then although Magomu insinuates the record has nothing to do with this evening’s Kings Park duel.

“The wins have never been convincing. There is a feeling that we have them and when the ground is levelled, no one can beat us,” he added.

Heathens’ fullback Joseph Oyet emerged man of the match when the two sides met in February. He enjoys playing against the Sea Robbers and envisages another man of the match accolade after the eighty minutes.

“We have to come in hungry and focused, we know them well and have beaten them a number of times. They are a good side but we have the arsenal to put them in their place,” he said.