Heathens to fight Kobs, Pirates in 7s

By Deus Bugembe More by this Author

The last National Sevens Series campaign was played in 2019 after the Covid-19 pandemic saw the Uganda Rugby Union (URU) cancel the 2020 edition.

A year later, the shorter code of the game returns today at Legends Rugby Club as the Guinness 7s National Sevens Series takes centre stage, starting with the Mileke 7s hosted by Warriors.

The last five campaigns have been won by Betway Kobs and Stanbic Pirates. Kobs have won four with Pirates taking one, leaving Heathens with nothing to show.

In fact Heathens last won the championship in 2013 when they pulled off a clean sweep.

The 2019 season saw Heathens struggle to match Kobs and Pirates as the two sides met in all seven leg finals. Kobs won legs hosted by Pirates, Buffaloes, Jinja Hippos and Warriors.

Pirates could only manage three wins in Masaka and two at Legends hosted by Kobs and Rhinos.

Heathens’ Tuesday training session at Kyadondo conducted by coach Tolbert Onyango showed a glimpse of what the 11 time champions can do. They had the numbers and key players looked in good shape.

Michael Wokorach was part of the lot, he is the only surviving member from the side that last lifted it for Heathens in 2013.

Advertisement

“We have depth and numbers this year which gives us the chance to go for it. There is also no sevens national programme that has in the past kept players away from their clubs during the tournament,” he told SCORE.

With Norbert Okeny, Lawrence Sebuliba, Aaron Ofoyrwoth and Claude Otema, the Kyadondo side has a core capable of pushing Kobs and Pirates to the wire.

Kobs and Pirates will also benefit from the absence of a sevens national team programme with full capacity squads to pick from for the next six weeks.

The competition heads to Gulu next week then Soroti, Bweyogerere and Kabale in that order before it returns to Legends for the finale in the shape of the Coronation 7s.

This year’s edition will have two day tournaments for the Coronation 7s, Rujumba 7s and Mileke 7s.

Mileke 7s pools

Pool A: Kobs, Warriors

Rams, Jjengo

Pool B: Pirates, Impis, Sailors

Entebbe Jaguars

Pool C: Heathens, Hippos

Rhinos, Pacers

Pool D: Buffaloes, Mongers

Stallions, Rams II

Guinness National 7s circuits

Today

Mileke hosted by Warriors (today)

October 9

Gulu 7s hosted by Gulu Elephants

October 16

Soroti 7s hosted by Soroti Rangers

October 30-31

Rujumba 7s hosted by Pirates

November 6

Kigezi 7s hosted by Rams

November 13-14

Coronation 7s hosted by Legends

[email protected]