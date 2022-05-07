Heathens visit Kobs to tick an extra box

Heathens clinched the Nile Special Rugby Premiership title Kyadondo Rugby Club last Saturday with a game to spare.

A 32-11 win against Toyota Buffaloes gave them an unassailable ten point lead and the celebrations were on.

The now 16 time league champions will walk out of the Legends Rugby Club tunnel this evening to a guard of honor, a formality they have also treated Kobs to before.

The oldest and richest local rugby rivalry will then move to the turf with pride to play for.

For Kobs, beating Heathens would enable them cap off a disappointing campaign on a high while Heathens are after finishing the season unbeaten.

The men in yellow have won against everyone this campaign, it is hard recalling any side that came close to beating them whether playing at home or on the road.

It is up to Kobs to send Heathens to the podium with a bruise or else the party moves to Kyadondo with the champions unscathed through a season they have dominated since the opening day when they beat Buffaloes 50-0.

George Olouch who tops the try scoring charts with 19 tries has won titles before with Kobs and will hope to add to his numbers against his former employers.

He has been outstanding and showed up in every game like he has done for the past decade, making him the most decorated league player in the country.

He has lined up for the entire campaign with Joachim Chisano, with whom they share a background of being born in Kenya only to represent Uganda.

Chisano will rival Olouch for player of the season among other candidates in his first season at Heathens after signing from Plascon Mongers in the window.

“I joined Heathens to win titles and thank God I have landed one in my first season,” Chisano told Score, paying tribute to those that have helped him settle in, including Oluoch.

While Chisano celebrates his first title, Olouch will have to look for extra space as his medals collection welcomes another one.