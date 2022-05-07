Here’s how the Lady Cranes 7s can build on their recent valiant showing in Tunisia

As hand-egg enthusiasts continue to draw their own conclusions, the growing consensus is that Ugandan rugby has in recent weeks created a riveting role for itself. The sport bristled with beautifully constructed moments after Uganda recently fielded both men and women’s outfits in the 2022 Africa Sevens.

The men’s outfit was expected to perform well, with good reason. The upshot of hosting the continental showpiece at Kyadondo Rugby Club was that Michael Wokorach and his teammates were expected to reach the final without much effort. With this feat, of course, would come tickets to this year’s Rugby World Cup Sevens (Cape Town, South Africa) and Commonwealth Games (Birmingham, England).

Far from putting added pressure on the Rugby Cranes 7s to do well, the home side achieved the emotional intensity and skill the occasion demanded. Uganda won her third continental title on the back of an undefeated streak that gave away three measly tries. Two of those tries came in the semi-final against Kenya when the old enemy was on a downward spiral without any possibility of recovery.

While report cards for the Lady Cranes 7s have rarely cracked a smile, the latest one from Tunisia earned both the affection and admiration of the local rugby fraternity. The habitually timid outfit tried to stand up for itself, and was one correct judgment call away from reaching the final. The team’s backroom staff, players and fans alike are therefore well within their rights to feel a stab of regret. What with the exhaustingly tight contests the Lady Cranes 7s lost at the backend of the Africa Sevens!

But much like their male opposite numbers, the hopes of Lady Cranes 7s players have since taken on added resonance. Despite the personality of the team being painstakingly rebuilt, there is still work to be done for the Lady Cranes 7s. The failure to land a final blow on Madagascar in the semi-final – even after the Makis were reduced to five players – told its own story. It took away tickets to the World Cup, Commonwealth Games and more.

The best practice in sport is to run everything down to the smallest details. Rugby sevens is no exception. When the Makis unbalanced their structure by picking up two cards within one minute of each other, much attention was devoted to how the Lady Cranes 7s scored a corner-post try shortly after the second card.

What received comparatively little attention was the fact that Uganda wasted precious seconds attempting a truly difficult conversion.

Who knows what would have happened had the Lady Cranes hurtled back to the halfway line for the kickoff, kicked short and contested! We could well have gotten possession back by either catching our possession or forcing the Makis to knock on. But since Uganda had little sense of its own limits and opportunities, the try that could have taken the game to safety proved elusive.

This does not mean that the Lady Cranes were an unpalatable combination of nerves and desperation in Tunisia. No. But while there is a lot to admire about Charles Onen’s outfit, we have to be alive to the fact that its gains could be limited. While it is refreshing that the men’s national sevens and 15s outfits are not being cut out of the same cloth, at least this year, can the same be said about the women?

Going forward, much like their male opposite numbers, the Lady Cranes players will need more training camps outside their native Uganda. Tournaments and an expansion of the sevens squad to, say, 30 will also come in handy. For now, though, the team can bask in its new-found ‘glory.’