Hippos attack Mongers to bury Impis woes

Jinja Hippos have gradually transformed into a top four side and many will have predicted they will be up there by the time the season ends in May but things will not be obvious, they will have to pull up their socks to match their reputation.

The 2022 National Sevens Circuit champions were on the wrong end of a 22-25 result at their Dam Waters home against Impis on the opening weekend of the Nile Special Premiership.

They did enough on the offence with Dennis Etwau getting two tries while Timothy Mugisha added another but they let in 25 points. Their discipline gave them away as Impis’ Henry Nsekuye nailed five penalties to sit top of the scorers’ standings with 20 points.

Hippos coach Saidi Atibu leads his troops from Jinja across Kampala to Busambaga Grounds, Entebbe to take on Mongers who beat Rams 11-9 last Saturday.

Against Mongers, Atibu hopes his side gives away less penalties while putting in a worthy shift in defence.

“We made a lot of mistakes like losing possession easily in our territory and did not show up at the set pieces. By the time we play our next game, we should have done enough in our training sessions to produce a better game,” Atibu told SCORE.

Hippos are known for unearthing gems and they did so by handing over four debuts on Match Day One to Andrew Okello, Moses Mununuzi, Bruno Kisule and Emmanuel Odoi who all graduated from their feeder side, Kira Crocs.

League leaders Kobs travel to Makerere to take on Rams counting on another bonus point win as they prepare to host Heathens next weekend.

The latter hope to pick up their first win after leaving Kings Park wounded, thanks to Pirates 24-18 win.

Impis have the chance to make it two wins on the bounce when they host newcomers Walukuba, who let in 76 points last Saturday.

Pirates visit Rhinos with optimism in a season they believe could be theirs after claiming a massive scalp in Heathens.

NILE SPECIAL PREMIERSHIP

Saturday fixtures

Buffaloes vs Heathens 4pm, Kyadondo

Mongers vs Hippos 3pm, Entebbe

Rams vs Kobs 4pm, Makerere

Rhinos vs Pirates 4pm, Legends