Hippos have history in sight

Jinja Hippos could end this weekend as Nile Special 7s champions if they collect 15 or more points from the Kyadondo 7s, hosted by Buffaloes at Kyadondo Rugby Club and fuelled by Toyota.

The Jinja based side have found their way to the top of standings with 109 points, seven better off their closest competition from Heathens at 102. However, Hippos have the title to lose as a third place finish is enough to guarantee them their first ever title since 2014 when they first participated.

Hippos coach Saidi Atibu returns to Kyadondo Rugby Grounds today, what used to be his home when he played for today’s hosts, Buffaloes, as a hooker in his heyday.

He is proud of what he has built in the stone town this year. Consistency has seen Hippos make the semi-final stage at all five circuits before they put the icing on the cake when they won the Kyabazinga 7s a fortnight ago.

That came on the back of losing three finals. Atibu now wants his troops to carry their Kyabazinga form from Bugembe to Kyadondo and cap off the campaign with another leg win.

"We expect a tough challenge but when you want to be the best, you must beat the best. A semi-final appearance is enough but we want to prove that we're not here by mistake. We want to play and win it, too," Atibu told Score.

The Hippos side has operated as a unit to dominate the tournament as it is hard to point out a single star performer in their roster. Everyone has had something to bring to the table when called upon.

Timothy Mugisha has scored for fun, Aziz Bagalana has run things like a captain, Tawfiq Bagalana and Jacob Ocen have brought the physicality, Dennis Etwau’s wheels have been a joy to watch and not forgetting their loyal fans who have followed the side in numbers all the way from the Wakiso 7s, to Arua, Entebbe and Fort Portal.

A Hippos title would place a new name of the 7s roll of honor to join Heathens (11), Kobs (7), Pirates (1) and Impis (1)

Pool A: Hippos, Warriors, Rhinos, Jaguars

Pool B: Kobs, Barbarians, Buffaloes, Tz Select

Pool C: Heathens, Impis, Rams, Rams 2

Pool D: Pirates, Mongers, Boks, Sailors