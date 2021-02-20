Hippos seek to beat hosts to avoid Afcon permutations

By Elvis Senono More by this Author

Direct qualification is at stake when the national under 20 team, the Hippos, faces off with hosts Mauritania in the final Group A game of the 2021 Africa U-20 Cup of Nations.

The two teams are tied on three points after two games and have identical records from 2-0 wins over Mozambique each and 1-0 losses to Cameroon.

The latter have progressed with the top two teams in each of the three groups qualifying directly to the quarterfinals.

The two best-placed third finishers from the three groups will also make the knockout stages.

Coach Morley Byekwaso will expect more incisiveness from his team, particularly going forward, having struggled to create clear-cut opportunities.

This was despite competing well against the more fancied and physical Cameroonians who exploited a momentary lapse in concentration during a corner to score their lone goal.

Byekwaso could consequently be forced into a change having started the same team in the opening two games.

Playmaker Ivan Asaba gave the Hippos more bite and creativity after coming on in the second half against Cameroon. His inclusion would come at the expense of either Najib Yiga or Richard Basangwa – who have been deployed on the flanks.

Asaba can also be played further forward, especially with Ivan Bogere struggling to make an impact.

Meanwhile, the Hippos should be wary of Mauritanian playmaker Oumar M’Bareck, named man of the match against Cameroon and a scorer in their win over Mozambique.

