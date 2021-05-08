Hockey returns in tough conditions

By Makhtum Muziransa More by this Author

The last time Lugogo witnessed a competitive hockey match was in January 2020 as Weatherhead and Wananchi battled for the 2019 men’s league title.

The edge-of-the-seat match – moved from mid 2019 to accommodate national team training – served everything from early goals, red cards, come backs and late goals.

Plus tears, fights and joy at the end as Weatherhead snatched defeat from the jaws of victory with just three minutes to play.

More importantly, it left many yearning for more hockey. In fact, plans for the 2020 season were in earnest, with the opening fixture a fortnight away, when President Museveni suspended sports due to the ravaging Covid-19.

As the league returns today, more than a year later, the emotions might not be the same but players will cling onto the small things to enjoy themselves.

Not many are fit, as they cannot train from the grounds this season, but for a start all the 244 that Uganda Hockey Association (UHA) tested for Covid-19 returned negative results.

Weatherhead and Kampala Hockey Club (KHC) have tried to train from hired grounds in the past week while Makerere (Mak) and Makerere University Business School (Mubs) train from the grass pitches.

The longing, the fixtures

The fixtures on card might also struggle to offer the adrenaline rush of a title decider but the excitement of players cannot be understated.

“We are more than ready to play,” Mubs captain Michael Kyangire told Score.

KHC Swans midfielder Margaret Nassiwa said: “You can’t imagine how much we missed the game. We just want to be on the pitch.”

Mubs have hardly played a competitive game in seven years. Their last serious appearance was in the East Africa University Games in 2014.

“Now that we start against Makerere, everyone is talking of a rivalry we can build with them. That could be something that keeps us going because now we want to become a mainstay in the fraternity. We just need to build our numbers,” Kyangire added.

Another team that will rely on their established opponents to survive is the Kampala Hockey (KHC) Club Originals. These are mostly players that represented KHC Stallions in its formative years.

But with a budding generation of players on the rise from schools affiliated to the club, some senior players who realised how much they missed the game during the pandemic and those who wanted to pave way for the younger generation, formed a second side for the outfit – akin to the Weatherhead Historicals that stepped away from Weatherhead men in 2017.

The Historicals and Originals are almost from the same generation.

“We will treat our games against Stallions even more seriously but we have to take care of other games too,” Originals captain Henry Kafuuma said as they prepare to play Rockets tomorrow.

But before the competitive mood sets in, the players will first try to enjoy themselves and remember to never take playing the sport they love for granted again.

