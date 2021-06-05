Hockey: Swans face Wananchi acid test

By Makhtum Muziransa More by this Author

Kampala Hockey Club women’s side, the Swans, have a chance to lay down the seriousness of their ambitions to win the National Hockey League (NHL) when they meet holders Wananchi today in Lugogo.

Wananchi, founded two years after Swans in 2014, have won all the past five titles and are threatening to go for a sixth.

They have played just one game but it ended in a resounding 4-1 victory over Deliverance Church of Uganda (DCU), who should be the closest competitors having finished second and third in the past two seasons.

However, Swans, who finished fourth last season, are willing to jump the queue and have had a rare re-assuring start to their campaign by beating rivals Weatherhead 1-0 and labouring to a 2-1 win over Rhinos last weekend.

“The incredible start we have had is nothing short of inspiring,” Swans player-coach Sandra Namusoke said, well aware the odds are swayed against them as they have not beaten Wananchi in the last two seasons (eight games).

The Swans, who are also in a rebuilding phase with young players coming in from their school projects at Mt St Mary’s Namagunga and Gayaza High School, believe the league is there for the taking as Wananchi have their own struggles of a thin squad and the absence of coach Innocent Mbabali.

“The older players are seamlessly coexisting with the younger generation and it is just beautiful to watch. For the first time in years, we are overflowing with talent; the bench is filled to capacity and we have the motivation to win the league against all odds.”

Wananchi, however, are a side of many talents and will test Swans with their ability to combine an expansive style of play with pace in counter attacks.

They will also feel stronger as striker Doreen Mbabazi, who missed the first game against DCU, returns to lead the line.

This will be a good test for the Swans defence that has been beefed up by pushing Pamela Agaba back to central defence from midfield and the coming of goalkeeping prodigy Loretta Kansiime. But there is an equally bigger test for the Namusoke-led Swans attack if they are to get Wananchi’s scalp.

