Hoops need dunk after Covid

Like all other aspects of life, basketball was heavily affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Federation of Uganda Basketball Associations (Fuba) and most of its members are financially limping.

Warriors, A1 Challenge and Sharing Youth are not part of the National Basketball League season that tips off today at Kampala International University (KIU) in Kansanga due to the effects of the pandemic.

Two-time champions Warriors elected to sit out this season, citing the cost of managing the team to participate in the league and stay safe from the deadly virus.

Players were made aware of the decision and asked to openly discuss what they had in mind. Those who wanted to play would go out on loan.

Club president Ambrose Tashobya told Score that while he would have loved to have the team in the league, the other members of the team management were against the idea.

Chris Omanye and Stanley Mugerwa did not wait for the worst to happen and moved on to Namuwongo Blazers and KIU Titans, respectively.

Rock and hard place

Some teams, especially those that missed the 2020 UCU Open, last played in 2019 – a year and two months since the last league action.

Fuba president Nasser Sserunjogi says while the game remains cash-strapped, they could not afford to go another year without local action.

“We are struggling to convince our partners to give us money because they have also been affected by Covid-19,” Sserunjogi said.

“It is going to be a tough season for all of us but we can only hope that things get better.”

The 10 men’s and eight women’s teams have to pay Shs2m for registration but there are other costs involved in the day-to-day running of a team.



