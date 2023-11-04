How corporate partnerships are fostering blind football in Uganda

Rogers Ojok, a member of Kyambogo Blind Football team, had issues moving independently in his day-to-day schedule, when he could not access a guide. But his story will quickly change after getting a brand new white cane courtesy of the Islamic Center for Education and Research (ICFER).

“I shall now be able to move independently without waiting for a guide, which will make my life a bit easier,” Ojok confessed.

His story reflects that of each of the 25 players who turned up for the National Blind Football Gala at the French International School in Lugogo last weekend, who went home with a white cane, for free.

The white cane, call it non-living guide, is a vital device for persons with visual impairment yet many—who struggle to find employment—cannot afford one which costs about Shs80,000.

“I thank Islamic Centre for this offer. Life will be much easier,” said Rashid Ssemakula, the jobless community psychology graduate, who scored six goals in four games for Red Angels.

Besides, whoever turned up, from volunteers to pressmen, got a soft drink and a seat, courtesy of the event’s official sponsor Coca-Cola.

These were just wishes in October last year at the gala that closed the first season at Fast Sports Fusion in the Industrial Area.

“Last year we only managed to get that facility at a discounted price, which we were grateful for. But we knew we needed to do a bit more to attract more partnerships to sustain this sport,” said Muzafaru Jagwe, who founded blind football in Uganda in 2021.

Jagwe courted Coca-Cola earlier in the year and in September the multinational soda maker pledged drinks, plastic chairs, branded t-shirts and bandanas to whoever would grace the occasion.

"But most importantly, the company gave us visibility on their socials: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, for the whole week leading to the event," Jagwe said. "That's very vital to our quest for unlimited audiences in the corporate and government circles and in the general public across the globe."

Visual health

Dr Faisal Ssali, the ICFER head of health, said such projects like blind football are always welcome.

“Jagwe contacted us sometime this year and we promised that for the start we shall offer what we can; so we offered these white canes to help ease the mobility of these players for their sporting activities and their daily lives. But there’s more,” Ssali told Score.

Jagwe echoed the players’ appreciation that the white canes will help promote independence, and reduce the dependence on guides. That even cuts down on expenses, for instance, if a team is to travel a long distance.

Since 1983, backed by Dar Al Ber Society, a United Arab Emirates charity, ICFER has impacted needy individuals and communities in Uganda through free health clinics, offering medical equipment; building mosques, digging boreholes, among others.

Jagwe said Blind Football must maintain the bond with ICFER, who also offer braille papers and machines, which are too expensive for most persons with visual impairment. “Such equipment will improve the lives of our members a great deal,” he said.

Whoever received a cane had their photo and number entered into the ICFER database, to avoid the scenario of one beneficiary getting more than one cane, when many others have none.

Equipment boost

Isaac Muwanguzi, a journalist with Next Media, who is passionate about disability, connected Jagwe to Eco Bank, who offered Shs8m to Blind Football Uganda

Interestingly, the football gala on October 21 coincided with the 10th anniversary of the Eco Bank Day, which is dedicated to charity.

"We are delighted to be partnering with you. I am blown away by the passion with which you play. And I thank the organisers for the work you do," said the Eco Bank managing director Grace Muliisa, before presenting the Shs8m dummy cheque.

Jagwe had to apportion that money to sorting the most pressing needs: two standard side boards used to demarcate the touchlines of the play field, eyeshades for each player, jerseys for each team. But the top priority was paying the 200 Euros (about Shs800,000) as affiliation fee for 2023 to seal the recognition by International Blind Football Federation (IBSA).

After the payment, IBSA confirmed in an October 29 letter that all visually impaired athletes from Uganda who are members of the Uganda Blind Sports Association can now participate in competitions organised and sanctioned by IBSA.

A standard eyeshade costs about Shs180,000 but to fit in the tight budget, they will hire a local tailor and each eyeshade could cost about Shs5,000.

But the boards will take the biggest portion of the budget. One board, which is 40m long, and 1.2m high could cost about Shs5m. At the gala, instead of the boards, were wooden tables aligned sideways. In motion, some players hit the tables, which were not firmly fixed. That’s risky.

The venue

Jagwe had initially wanted to return the gala at Old Kampala Secondary School, where he staged the first ever blind football event early last year in front of a big crowd.

But the school facility, which is frequented by many sports entities, was not available. Then he tried a major university outside Kampala. He was eventually disappointed.

“But when I approached the Principal of the French International School, he quickly welcomed me and gave us free access to the pitch. He also watched some games,” Jagwe said.