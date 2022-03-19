How Fufa’s inaction around violence could have emboldened errant Ombaci students

Anyone with a lawyerly command of facts will deftly lead you through the specificity and power of bread riots. From the French Revolution right through to the Arab Spring, the broadness and totality of protests triggered by bread price hikes have awed as much as boggled the mind.

Despite Russia’s incursions into Ukraine forcing the prices of wheat and cooking oil to gallop ahead, there have been no dark hints about riots over bread or even rolexes in this dusty part of the world. The commodity crises notwithstanding, there has been quietude amid tumult.

Remarkably, the only time Uganda – or, more accurately, a part of her – has been at the vanguard of a more ominous shift is in academic institutions. A spate of strikes has contrived to create near paralysis. One of the first documented strikes took place at St Joseph’s College Ombaci in Arua District.

Outright refusal of the school administration to allow students to watch what turned out to be a lopsided Manchester derby precipitated the strike. Since then, observers have spoken feverishly about the crudeness of the students’ exposition. How could a mere football match prompt the students to hit new heights of bitterness! Does this represent what is now a lost innocence, others have gone on to ponder!

Please feel free, dear reader, to throw up your hands at the aimlessness of such a question. For as long as one can remember, football’s propensity for fomenting trouble in academic institutions has never been in doubt. Sadly. In fact, football-induced fits of rage in school settings are much like what sex was to nineteenth-century Vienna: everybody is held captive by it, but no-one dares to talk about it.

This, perhaps, explains why the [un]feigned surprise of some after the Ombaci strike left a trail of destruction, including, tragically, one death, was met with a dismissive shrug. If football truly is – as it boldly and severally lays claim – the beautiful game, why is it impossibly difficult for this popular sport to get its ‘subjects’ not to treat it as if it is a highly addictive drug? After all, the single over-arching tenet of football’s middle name – fair play – is supposed to be a priceless lesson. One that drills the fact that there is more to this beautiful game than just winning.

Yet here we are! Because winning is incredibly varied and personal, we can do just about anything ‘to get high.’ If it means everyone losing, so be it!

Lamentably, the outlook is not about to change if anything because those at the wheel are not famed for being men (and they are mostly, but not exclusively, middle-aged men in ill-fitting suits!) of conscience or indeed with a solid grasp of optics.

The Ombaci kids were holidaying when crowd violence forced a top flight league match between KCCA and Onduparaka to be abandoned in Arua. Instead of punishing the instigators of the incident as the rule book clearly states, Fufa opted to give Onduparaka the most feeble of slaps on the wrist.

The Green Caterpillars also got a few bucks to stage the replay in Bombo. Its fans were also given the green light to watch a replay of a match they – weeks earlier – forced to end prematurely.