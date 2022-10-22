How good or bad is Oilers for local basketball?

On October 14, 2022, City Oilers defeated Namuwongo Blazers 66-64 in Game Seven of the National Basketball League to land their eighth championship in eight seasons.

In the same seasons, Falcons, who had six league titles before Oilers were born, were relegated to the lower division after failing to register a single win in the entire regular season.

Five teams have challenged Mandy Juruni’s charges in the finals with no success and that has since raised a debate on whether the dominance benefits local basketball or is in fact detrimental.

What has been obvious in the last few seasons is the fact that Oilers are expected to win the championship before the new season tips off and the prevailing thought is that that has made a traditionally competitive league boring and predictable.

“The dominance is both good and bad,” Fuba president Nasser Sserunjogi told Score.

“Good that it raises the bar so high in that every team is now fighting to dethrone the Oilers from the summit and to do that you must be well prepared,” he added.

Resignation

There might be a sense of resignation over the Oilers’ dominance from some of the teams but there remains competition in the league.

Four of the eight championships the club has won have had to be decided in Game Seven -the latest won by two points to show how close it was to win or lose.

Oilers were just more composed and obviously have the know-how to negotiate tough situations down the stretch in games.

“Too much dominance becomes boring for the followers of the game. It becomes very predictable though still competitive, fans would want to see a change,” Sserunjogi opined.

Oilers have had to dig deep for some of their championships and this year’s was no different. Injuries have become a big part of the team.

This season it was Ivan Lumanyika who watched the finals from the sidelines and the team was forced to add Mer Maker towards the start of the postseason.

Limping off

Jimmy Enabu also sat out games after limping off in Game Four and only returned to score two points in the decider but Mandy Juruni’s charges still got over the line to emphasize the giant of a team they are and how much work the rest of the field has to put in to dethrone the so-called dictator.

What should never be an option is for Oilers to lower their guard for the rest to catch up. The other teams simply have to live to the standards set by the record champions.

The club’s appetite for success was whetted with the introduction of the Basketball Africa League in 2019. Two seasons in and Oilers are yet to make it to the final 12, something that continues to bother them.

It is no longer about winning at home, winning now comes with goodies like playing BAL and there is good money for the teams that make it to the final 12. Oilers know that and will keep assembling teams that are good enough to win the league which is the ticket to the BAL qualifiers.

Paying

One thing the other teams can accuse Oilers of is paying their staff and players on time, something that cannot be said about most of the other sides in the division.

It is because of lack of finances but largely organisation that Falcons have been relegated twice since their finals contest with Oilers in 2013.

Power have lost to Oilers three times in the finals but were unable to pay players the whole of last season after losing lead sponsor Betway.

The story of non-payment elsewhere has seen the champions attract some of the top talents in the country and it is up to the rest to organise their houses and level the playing ground.

The leadership of Muhammad Santur and Grace Kwizera has proved to work the magic in management of the club and the rest of the teams must borrow a leaf.

Oilers are bankrolled by Mandela Group of Companies and that has been the case since their arrival in the league, how have they been able to stick around this long? Why can’t the other sponsors invest that much in other teams? The questions are many, the answers are hard to come by for the rest of the teams.

There is financial stability at the club and that marks the start of everything.

Even with the financial muscle, Oilers are quite astute with their recruitment. They will not have two players sitting behind the bench in the finals because they are ineligible.

Especially when one of those players is Kenneth Wachira, an MVP from Kenya who possesses a big threat shooting from the perimeter. The league rules only allow a team four foreigners on a given game day and the Blazers recruited six.

Can do better

As a team that has won this much, maybe the Oilers should be in an even much better place beyond winning championships. The target for the club seems to be mainly on business on court and not so much on the other facets of sport.

Before the playoffs started, there was at attack on the club by social media users about how the silence on the team’s social media handles. That is one of the areas when the club might want to improve.

The Blazers challenged City Oilers beyond just the game. The newcomers had merchandise on sale throughout the season and rallied a crowd of fans using their social media.

They went ahead to do drives in areas of Namuwongo ahead of Game Seven to create awareness about the club and further rally support. In the end, sports bars were showing the finals on their big screens, something that had not happened before.

“We have to do a better job marketing ourselves,” Oilers manager Grace Kwizera admitted in a recent interview.

“They (Blazers) have just come into the league and they are showing us what to do, we give them credit,” he added.

Merchandise sale, regularly updated social media and website are some of the things one can accuse the eight-time champions of not working on. Not that those have stopped them from winning, though but interesting more fans to join the brigade would go a long way in creating more awareness of a big franchise like Oilers.

Where are the numbers?

While the dominance might create a bit of boredom and predictability, this season saw numbers grow tremendously. Game Seven was a crowd management nightmare for Fuba with more people interested in watching the game.

The Oilers have always been up against a partisan crowd but this year’s was different and bigger. The Blazers sold t-shirts and hoodies to their yearning fanbase and painted Lugogo red, white and black.

One could hardly set eyes on Oilers’ regalia largely because the club has not taken the issue of merchandise seriously but also because they don’t not have a big following out there.

It is only the few high-end friends of the team and former players that support the biggest club in the country and the onus is on the Oilers to create vibe around the team and interest a bigger following.

That should not be hard for a team with that much success. More numbers will then turn into customers by buying club merchandise and that adds on to the income of the club and increase visibility.

The Oilers are winning on court but must now stretch that beyond the four lines.

National Basketball League

City Oilers dominance in finals

2013: City Oilers 4-3 Falcons

2014: City Oilers 4-0 Power

2015: City Oilers 4-3 UCU Canons

2016: City Oilers 4-1 Power

2017: City Oilers 4-0 KIU Titans

2018: City Oilers 4-1 Power

2019: City Oilers 4-3 UCU Canons

2020: Not held due to Covid-19

2021: League suspended due to Covid-19