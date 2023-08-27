How Kampala Queens Champions League dream imploded

With the benefit of hindsight, Kampala Queens were never really ready to qualify for the Caf Women’s Champions League (CWCL) this year.

In fact Moses Magogo, the club owner and Fufa president, had hinted on the same when asked, on the sidelines of a Uefa-led seminar to promote women’s football in Uganda, by journalists about the club’s targets when the tournament came home later in the year.

“What is important is to show that we have the capacity to host (the qualifiers),” Magogo said then in a hushed tone. No one took him seriously.

He definitely had worries about the kind of squad he had even though it had just won the Fufa Women Super League (FWSL) after losing just once in 18 games.

Those close to Magogo, however, say he made up his mind about the lack of quality in his squad after watching them lose 5-1 to Kawempe Muslim in the Fufa Women Cup in early April.

Squad unrest

However, as the season got closer to the end, reports about divisions in their camp started to come to the fore. Fans were said not to be happy with their coach’s selection at times.

Some of the players who were not playing were also more vividly expressing their displeasure.

The club deserves much credit for managing the issues in-house and not letting them spill to the media. But eventually, the coach Hamza Lutalo is said to have lost part of the dressing room and the trust of club officials and was eventually relieved of his duties.

Striker Resty Nanziri was also publicly put up for sale by the club but without an official explanation. Sources close to the club say it was a moral issue.

Coaching struggles

Nanziri is yet to be sold but she was replaced in May by the more than capable Fazila Ikwaput whose reputation in the region we shall come to later.

Lutalo was not immediately replaced but former Cranes midfielder Tony Mawejje came in to steer things as the assistant coach.

Kawempe, as has been the norm for the past two years, was again raided in mid-June for Shakira Nyinagahirwa, Hadijah Nandago and Samalie Nakacwa. Magogo and those close to him have been huge admirers of these three girls right from their U-17 Women national team (Teen Cranes) exploits in 2019 but the resolution to sign them was made after that Cup meeting.

Uganda Martyrs High School (UMHS) Lubaga was also raided for winger Catherine Nagadya and defender Patience Nabulobi at the end of June after they had helped the side beat Kawempe in the Cup final.

With a squad in place, Charles Nsanziiro was announced on July 12 – just a month to the CWCL Cecafa Zonal Qualifiers – as the new head coach. Nsanziiro is a well-travelled coach with experience in coaching men’s football as far as western Africa but he had probably never watched any of the girls at his new work place

All the aforementioned signings and about eight other players were not in camp at the time as they were with the national team preparing for the Olympic Qualifiers against Rwanda that ended on July 16.

Granted that was the case elsewhere. JKT had players that were with the Tanzania U-18s too but Bakari Shime, who coaches all Tanzania national teams, is also part of JKT’s technical group.

KQ reportedly tried to bring in Ayub Khalifa, who has handled the U-17, U-20 and lately the senior team as coach but could not convince him to ditch Kawempe, where he also enjoys job security as a teacher.

Buja Queens’ players had only been together for a month ahead of the tournament but almost all of their signings come from Simba Queens in Tanzania so there is a lot of familiarity in there.

Nakacwa joined the KQ camp on July 24 together with Nandago, Nyinagahirwa and Nagadya who had to be stopped from travelling with the U-18 national team. Nabulobi travelled for the tournament that ended on August 4 in Tanzania.

By the time Nabulobi reported to camp, KQ had also signed Florence Imanizabayo after she tortured the Crested Cranes defence in Rwanda while her UMHS teammate Esther Namusoke was also on the verge of joining ahead of a tournament she would not get a single minute of playing time.

Open access

KQ locked themselves away, sometimes at Cranes Paradise Hotel, Kisaasi and others at Fufa Technical Centre (FTC) Njeru, where the tournament would be held.

They hardly had tests from rival clubs and played the U-18 national team as their only high profile friendly. The match ended in a goalless draw and while that gave the U-18s confidence, it raised concerns for KQ but they had little to address their issues.

Ironically, when the tournament started, KQ ‘opened’ up their camp. Their players could easily interact with the press and fans that travelled to Njeru, up to at least 9pm, as long as they were within the confines of the FTC.

“All these players have access to fans and their former coaches. What kind of information do you think they are feeding each other? Won’t that in the end lead to players undermining the KQ coach when they are dropped or if results don’t go their way?” one observer rhetorically asked.

Tinkering with bulky squad

For the first match, Nsanziiro named a starting 11 that had 10 players that had been with the team when it won the FWSL.

This could have been the technical team’s decision to go with familiarity or a perhaps a way to make the old players feel that this is as much about them as it is about the new signings. But when looked at deeper, it was the start of a destructive wave of tinkering that has chewed up KQ’s chances in the tournament.

Only Ikwaput, started among the new arrivals and justifiably so as she has been with the squad for a while. She had also, alongside Elizabeth Nakigozi, played for Lady Doves in this competition in 2021 registering five goals. She has also enjoyed good tournaments against Cecafa teams for the national team.

Her reputation was further enhanced with a hat-trick to get KQ started off with a 3-0 win over Yei Joint Stars.

In the next match against Buja, Nsanziiro made four changes with Samalie Nakacwa and Nyinagahirwa – who had a good cameo against Yei – Zainah Namuleme and Margaret Kunihira starting ahead of Patricia Akiror, Damali Matama, Zainah Nandede and Elizabeth Nakigozi. They lost the game 2-1 but Nsanziiro showed as early as the 30th minute that his selection was wrong by taking off Kunihira for Nagadya. Nakigozi got the consolation.

Nsanziiro warned in the post-match press conference that he would make changes “to the team and mentally” ahead of the 1-1 draw with Commercial Bank of Ethiopia (CBE). Another four changes were made Matama, Akiror and Nakigozi returned with Imanizabayo handed her full debut.

At the start of the second half, Imanizabayo was withdrawn for Shamirah Nalugya and she justified her return to the team with an involvement in Nandede’s equalizer.

Nalugya, one of eight changes, was repaid by being completely thrown out of the match day squad for the 6-1 win over FAD of Djibouti.

No leadership on pitch

Ikwaput scored five and although she is in contention for the top scorer’s gong, this one will not rank among her best tournaments. KQ signed her not to blow away FAD but to win games against sides like CBE and Buja, which has players that have been to the Caf Champions League.

Perhaps, these are the kind of players KQ would have strived to sign. In every match, they left players they had yearned to sign out of the squad altogether. Grace Aluka did not even make the 26-man tournament squad.

Against CBE, KQ captain Namuleme and Kunihira watched from the stands as Nandede had done against Buja. One onlooker overheard Namuleme tell a Fufa official “they will win” when asked if the KQ squad was in good shape for the decisive encounter. The onlooker wondered why the captain of the group was disassociating from the squad because she had been dropped.

Against FAD, their assistant captains Nalugya and Lukiya Namubiru plus Nakacwa, Matama and Imanizabayo enjoyed the bird’s view. So clearly, apart from Ikwaput, who is no leader when the goals are not coming, Nsanziiro was not counting on any other player to show the way.

When Simba Queens won the tournament last year, they had a squad of experienced stars from Burundi, Tanzania and Kenya. Some of them are in Buja on loan now and the team follows the direction of Asha Djafari. Vivian Aquino Odhiambo is also a huge conductor of proceedings in their midfield.

When things get tough for CBE, their young squad looks to their talismanic captain Loza Abera for direction and the positions she takes up on pitch, be it dropping deep, dictate what they want to do.

In 2021, most teams kept to players from their countries but Vihiga which qualified had Ugandan defensive midfielder Joan Nabirye. KQ signed no defensive midfielder, perhaps because they could not find options within Uganda, even when it was clear that was the position they lacked quality after the departure of Nabirye to Belarus and Shakira Mutibwa’s injury last season.

In the big matches, the players that were handed the mantle to shield the defence were over elaborate on the ball and ended up exposing it.

Furthermore, Vihiga now have three players from Uganda including national team captain Ruth Aturo and there are calls from their media for them to strengthen further if they qualify. Aturo’s form has taken a hit but her leadership qualities are not in question.

“In just days she knew everyone in the team and had forged ways of communicating to her entire backline. She is very valuable to us right now,” Vihiga’s forward Bertha Omita, said in the aftermath of their 1-0 win over AS Kigali.

Change

Therefore, KQ or any other Ugandan team with ambitions of making it to the continental showpiece could do well with signing a few quality and experienced players from within the region - players that will offer the leadership needed to navigate the qualifiers. These players also offer an insight into how rival teams or players from their countries play.

Going that way might be a better option than burning resources on stockpiling promising Ugandan talent that they cannot fully utilize even in a 26-man squad. In fact, when a side qualifies then they can continue to build their squads outwards with players from other regions of Caf or the world.

In the end ‘hoarding’ all that emerging Ugandan talent away at their new home in Lugogo will have the ripple effect of weakening the FWSL and KQ will also suffer in the region and continent for lack of competition at home. Club football is about bringing the best talents from different walks of life together not necessarily building a mirror of the national team.

Caf Women’s Champions League

KQ Results

3-0 win over Yei Joint Stars (South Sudan)

2-1 loss to Buja Queens (Burundi)

1-1 draw with Commercial Bank Ethiopia

6-1 win over FAD (Djibouti)

KQ squad - Minutes out of a possible 360

Goalkeepers: Daisy Nakaziro (270 minutes), Gloria Namakula (90), Prima Mugide (00)

Defenders: Sumaya Komuntale (341), Lukiya Namubiru (270), Asia Nakibuuka (180), Patricia Akiror (180), Samalie Nakacwa (151), Jamilah Nabulime (119), Judith Sanyu (90), Patience Nabulobi (90), Esther Namusoke (00)

Midfielders: Shakirah Nyinagahirwa (300), Hasifah Nassuna (191), Shamirah Nalugya (176), Zainah Namuleme (148), Hadijah Nandago (129), Damali Matama (112), Teddy Najjuma (48)