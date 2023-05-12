How KCCA quenched their 17-year-old league thirst

KCCA Ladies defeated Sport-S 3-0 in Game Two to take the three-game series and win their first National Volleyball League title in 17 years.

The title came after years of near-misses and sheer underachievement, considering the different squads that failed to land the top prize between 2006 and 2022.

Last year’s 2-1 defeat to Ndejje Elites in the semifinals left more questions than answers after the team capitulated to lose the series despite winning Game One.

Shilla Omuriwe and her charges were left in a spot of bother, and something had to be done to have the team back in the finals, and this time, they went all the way.

Slow start

Before the start of the season, KCCA lost 3-2 to Sport-S in the final of the Dr. Aporu Okol International Tournament in Kumi.

The team would later miss out on the National Club Championship and looked second best in their opening game of the season.

KCCA were dismissed in straight sets by Ndejje in the opener, and questions remained as to whether the team had a mental block in big games and when the stakes were high.

There was, however, progress by the time the first round of the regular season came to an end.

KCCA demolished Sport-S in straight sets to end the first round; before that, they had beaten the same team in the final of the Nkumba Open Tournament.

By the time the regular season came to an end, KCCA had moved up the table and were only second to Sport-S, with an 11-3 record.

Ndejje, Sport-S and OBB are the three teams that beat the Kasasiro Girls all season.

Right signings

The loss to Ndejje in the finals revealed the need for a more ferocious attacker capable of tearing through the block to lead the team’s offence.

The capture of Joan Tushemereirwe from VVC turned out to be the perfect signing.

She made light work of any block put before her all season and scored the last point in KCCA’s successful hunt.

The addition of Supernatural Mbakisimira also strengthened the team’s middle block and complemented the experience of Zainah Kagoya.

With the experience of Margaret Namyalo and Eunice Amuron and the emergence of Christine Asekenye as one of the best liberos in the country, in the end, had KCCA in the right frame to face any team.

And despite losing the first sets in both games in the finals, KCCA remained calm under pressure to cross the finish line, ending the 17-year trophy drought at City Hall.

KCCA Volleyball Club

National Volleyball League titles