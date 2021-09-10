How Micho prepared Faruku Miya for 2017 Afcon qualificaiton campaign

By Fred Mwambu More by this Author

The last one week ushered Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic back to the Uganda Cranes folds with two uninspiring barren draws against Kenya and Mali in the 2020 Qatar World Cup qualifiers.

The Serb marked his 52nd birthday last Wednesday while in Nairobi with the Cranes, just a day after Faruku Miya’s column on the transfermarket website was updated to ‘Without club’.

Micho was also without Miya in those two fixtures largely because he is obviously trying to find himself a club but the two combined to give Ugandans the fondest memories in recent times five years ago as the Cranes broke a four-decade jinx to qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations.

September 4, 2016

The streets of Kampala were painted with Cranes replicas and vuvuzelas buzzing as early as 7am. It is the final day of the 2017 Afcon Group D qualifier. Uganda Cranes need just a win over Comoros to either qualify as group winners or one of the two best runners-up. Just a win. Ugandans are excited but cautious, the recent near-misses haunt their memory. Time check: 3.40pm.

The Uganda Cranes bus arrives at Namboole and slowly penetrating through a sea of crazy fans. The game was earlier scheduled for Saturday, September 3, 2017, but Fufa complained.

Reason? The other group match involving Burkina Faso and Botswana had an implication on the final group’s permutation vis-à-vis qualification. To avoid match-fixing and for all reasons fair play, Caf pushed the game to Sunday 4 at 8.30pm and then realigned to 5pm.

Match proper. Even an earlier downpour doesn’t dampen the mood a bit. The stadium is packed to the rafters. Fufa say they sold about 40,000 tickets. Well, the eyes need a peeling to count.

At 4.56pm, the Minister of Education and Sports, Mrs Janet Museveni leads the final protocol with a handshake and national anthems played. This is the day or never! The players feel the weight and the ground is vibrating, literally about to sink.

Uganda Cranes XI: Denis Onyango, Nicholas Wadada, Isaac Isinde, Murushid Juuko, Joseph Ochaya, Tonny Mawejje, Khalid Aucho, Faruku Miya, Moses Oloya, Geoffrey Massa, Kizito Luwagga

Uganda starts the attack from the onset, wasting seven corners in the first 15 minutes. But the moment that the whole nation has waited for 39 years arrives in the 34th minute.

Murushid Juuko rose high to head away a goal kick from Ali Ahamada. The clearance falls on the path of Miya, positioned in the centre circle. The youngster controls with his right and wheels away, his first attempt on a one-on-one is disappointing as the keeper blocks but Moses Oloya picks the rebound, wrestles his markers, and sets up Miya again, who controls and blasts the roof of the net.

The dynamite in the stands is detonated. Uganda goes on to win and qualify as second-best runners-up following Burkina Faso’s 2-1 win in Ouagadougou. Back at the big stage for the first time since 1978.

Uganda ended a 39-year jinx but how did Micho do it?

Micho was first appointed Uganda Cranes coach in May 2013 shortly after Fufa parting ways with Bobby Williamson following two near-misses on the Afcon ticket. His initial two-year contract wasn’t successful in ending the long wait but his results were encouraging; he handled 35 matches winning 18, losing 12 and five draws.

The run convinced Fufa president Moses Magogo to renew his contract by another three years.

“There are parameters we have used to award the coach an extension. He has registered 60 per cent success in the matches he has handled. We need continuity to consolidate on the laid plans of achieving success in line with the upcoming competitions of Afcon, Chan, and Cecafa.”

Grooming Miya

Micho, during a radio talk show in 2014 on Juice FM told this reporter that after assessing the Cranes’ failures and players, he had realised that he needed to create a spine of the team and find that exceptional player who would make the difference when everything grinds to another halt.

In his spine, Micho set his Afcon 2017 qualifying team that started in 2015 on keeper Denis Onyango, defender Isaac Isinde, Tonny Mawejje in the midfield and captain Geoffrey Massa in attack.

Already there was an emergence of youthful talent; Yunus Sentamu who had shot into the scene with his exploits en route to the Chan 2014 in South Africa and Luwagga Kizito who was finding his right footing at Portugal 2nd division side Leixoes after leaving Vipers in 2012 were on fans’ lips.

But the local airwaves prominently featured Miya who was leading Vipers to their second league title. Micho, too, took note. The talent he was looking had been found but was still raw and needed polishing.

As a marketing tool in June 2014, Fufa and its sponsor Nile Breweries launched the ‘Cranes Namutima’ regional tours in the build-up to the 2015 Afcon qualifiers.

Micho introduced Miya from the first match of the tour where he scored the lone winner against Western Select in Mbarara and one in the 2-0 over North-East in Soroti the same month.

He made his Cranes debut on July 11, 2014, scoring against Seychelles in a 1-0 win at Lugogo in an international friendly. He scored again in a 3-0 over Ethiopia in another friendly in November at Namboole. However, despite the displays, Micho used Miya sparingly, starting against Ghana and Guinea in the penultimate and final games of another failed 2015 qualifying campaign.

It was just a matter of time.

2015 was Miya’s year of revelation leading to the big breakthrough. There was no better stage for Miya who had convinced Micho that he was ready to take on the world than in an international friendly match against Nigeria on March 25, 2015, at the Akwa Ibom Stadium.

With a stalemate prevailing with just 10 minutes to play, Miya picked a pass near the edge of the box and fired a shot which the bulky and experienced Vincent Enyeama fumbled with before bouncing in the net to give Cranes a rare victory.

The Nigerian legend was celebrating his 100th national team cap on the day. Miya went on to star for Vipers as they won 2014/15 league title.

The attacking midfielder was again the star in Uganda’s qualification to the 2016 Chan qualifiers, finishing with three goals and two assists in four matches between June and October.

Miya was back in the back pages in November when he guided Uganda Cranes to the group stage of the 2018 Fifa World Cup qualifier. Then an 18-year old, Miya scored three in a 4-0 aggregate away and home.

In December, he was named the Fufa Player of the Year before joining Belgium league giants Standard Liege in January 2016.

Afcon 2017 qualifying campaign

Unlike the previous campaign, Miya was utilised in the Afcon 2017 qualifier abundantly despite registering only one assist and the crucial winner in the final game. He started five games and missed only the 2-1 away win to Botswana in the penultimate game due to medical reasons.

The Cranes were off to a flying start to the qualifier with a 2-0 win over Botswana courtesy of Massa and Brian Umony’s strikes at Namboole on June 13. They went on to beat Comoros 1-0 away through Mawejje’s 25th-minute belter but lost to Burkina Faso 1-0 away on March 26, 2016, and then a goalless draw against the same Stallions three days later at Namboole.

In Miya’s absence, Luwagga took over the creative role in the away fixture to Botswana, scoring one with Khalid Aucho nicking in the winner in the second half for a 2-1 result before the Namboole cracker versus Cape Verde.

In all Joseph Ochaya, Isinde, Juuko, Aucho, Mawejje, Massa and Luwagga formed a compact team but many will argue that Onyango’s seniority and superiority at the back, Miya’s creativity while pushing the team, Micho’s meticulous, aggressive character and master class planning and Moses Magogo’s patience with the Serb delivered Uganda from the wilderness.

With the Cranes undergoing a transition from the old guards to fresh new blood, the question now is if Micho will be able to find another lucky charm and in time to deliver success before the ever-hungry fans start calling for his head.

At a glance

Name: Faruku Miya

Born: Nov. 26, 1997

Place: Bulo

Nationality: Ugandan

Cranes debut:

July 11, 2014

Position:

Attacking midfielder

Caps: 58 (19 goals)

Current club:

Without club

Previous clubs:

Konyaspor

HNK Gorica

Standard Liege

Vipers





