How much will clubs miss their 7s stars?

This week saw Rugby Sevens Cranes coach Tolbert Onyango summon 19 players in preparation for the World Challenger Series scheduled for the weekend of April 20-22 at the Markotter Stadium in Stellenbosch, South Africa on 20-22.

The development means the players summoned from nine clubs will sit out of the Nile Special Rugby Premiership until the national side is done with the World Challenger Series assignment.

Starting with this round, they will miss approximately six rounds of play in the league but how big a void have they left.

After last Saturday’s 30-25 win for Kobs at Pirates’, Kobs captain Ian Munyani who is also the national side’s vice-captain hinted his side would now have to navigate without him, Karim Arinaitwe and Adrian Kasito.

Another teammate in Mark Osuna has since replaced Arinaitwe. “We knew that I, Adrian and Karim will not be playing next weekend. We had to do all we could to help the side win today before 7s training starts,” he said.

Pirates will also have to do without Timothy Kisiga, Desire Ayera, Alex Aturinda and Mubaraka Wandera.

Heathens will miss the services of captain Michael Wokorach, Aaron Ofoyrwoth and Nobert Okeny. Hippos have lost Dennis Etwau, Yasin Wasswa and Timothy Mugisha.

Impis, Rams, Buffaloes and Rhinos have all lost one player in Ivan Otai, Hossana Opileni, Aaron Tukei and Allan Olango respectively.

It is no secret that the mentioned players are perennial standout performers at club level, posing a question of how much they will be missed as the title race continues to shape up.

“It is why we have to work on squad depth before the season kicks off. We are aware that a lot of rugby is to be played and that at some stage we shall have to do without some players,” said Heathens coach Mohammed Athiyo at the beginning of the campaign.

He was pointing out the importance of squad depth, which all the clubs missing key players will have to rely on.



NILE SPECIAL PREMIERSHIP

Saturday fixtures

Heathens vs Walukuba 1pm, Kyadondo

Buffaloes vs Mongers 3pm, Kyadondo

Pirates vs Impis 4pm, Kings Park

Kobs vs Rhinos 4pm, Legends