How Nakitto positioned herself for World Cup duty

After the Commonwealth Games as well as the Netball Fast Five last year in England and New Zealand, where the She Cranes registered outstanding performances, the team later lost some of their best defenders.

Among these was 2019 Netball World Cup youthful Joan Nampungu who left the country to pursue other dreams, Shaffie Nalwanja who is currently on the team but fresh from injury as well as Rose Namubiru who went AWOL.

This was the right opportunity for now She Cranes defender Christine Nakitto who made the final squad of 12 that will be taking part at the Netball World Cup this year to intensify her training and hone her skills to see that she fills the vacant positions.

Her second year in national league outfit KCCA gave her a chance to show her prowess, hence earning her first senior national team call.

To her it was not a surprise as it was within her expectation.

“Now that the team needed to replace defenders, I knew this was my time hence I made myself better. I told myself that if I do not make it now, then I will never make the national team in my lifetime,” Nakitto says.

At the national team, she has proven one of the most industrious players hence being announced among the final 12.

“When they said they needed 15 players, I analyzed other team members in the same position, I told myself that I can out compete them by putting all my attention and energy on training and also praying to God,” Nakitto narrates.

The Bachelors of Micro Finance second year student at Ndejje University is eager to take her competitive spirit to South Africa at the Netball World Cup from July 28 to August 6.

She is also determined to silence her doubters when she takes to court at the world stage.

“If I do what I am supposed to do. I want the best player’s accolade once or twice. I also want to be the best player for my position at this World Cup,” she says.

Joining professional ranks is also Nakitto’s dream but she does not see herself playing netball for a very long time.

“I do not see myself playing netball more than ten years from now. Now I am more energetic and in my best form, hence hoping to achieve all my dreams in the shortest time before embarking on my profession as well as settling down to start a family,” Nakitto says.

Making the final team is a dream come true for Nakitto who missed the Youth World Cup that was called off in 2021 due to the Covid -19 Pandemic.

She was among the U-21 players summoned to prepare for the competition while still a student at Buddo Senior Secondary School.

In 2022, she joined KCCA netball club from where she was spotted to play for the She Cranes team.

Her journey

Nakitto loved sports right from her primary school days at Kabaale Primary in Masuuliita. She was once into athletics, and was inspired by former world and Commonwealth games champion Dorcus Inzikuru.

She could also play some netball but was taller than colleagues of the same age in her primary school, hence people thought she was older and sometimes excluded her from the school netball team as they considered a certain height.

The quest for taking part in national school games made her quit Light College Katikamu while in senior two and joined Exodus College that prioritized netball and offered bursaries to players.

She was looped in by their netball coach Richard Sentongo who later switched to St Mary’s Kitende.

Having competed against Kitende on many occasions at national school games, Nakitto learnt that the side had many defenders hence she let down coach Sentongo’s offer to take her to the school when he was quitting at Exodus College.

She instead joined Buddo Secondary School where she could get more playing time.

Nakitto was born and raised by Moses Mayambala and Annet Nankya of Masuliita, who are business people.

Name : Christine Nakitto

Age : 21

Club: KCCA