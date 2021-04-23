How Police are building a strong players force in academy

By George Katongole More by this Author

Police are trying to look at things differently just like any other professional team focused on sustainability. So it probably doesn’t come as a surprise that the force is running what is probably the biggest academy in the country based in Mukono.

From the first day, Shafiq Mudholo, the Naguru Police Kids Soccer Academy coach, said players are taught about becoming professional which has been inspired by the zeal for excellence.

“This is important in letting players know that there is a pathway. From the academy, players can progress to the Armless Brigade, a youth team that plays competitively in Nakawa Division, as well as the senior team,” he says.

Derrick Kakooza is the latest player to graduate through the ranks before he excelled with the U-20 team that reached the 2020 African Cup of Nations finals against Ghana in Mauritania.



Kakooza, alongside U-20 captain Garvin Kizito, have at one time spent time at the academy that boasts of players abroad, including Denis Nkugwa (Denmark), Ahmed Jjagwe (Sweden) and John Kisekka (Kenya).

“Players can be assured of education and I know we’re doing the right thing,” Mudholo said.

Mudholo likes to take a hands-on approach along with a management team that includes Joseph Onyango, the legal officer, Asuman Kibirango (media officer) and Frank Mukama, who doubles as the chief executive and U-17 assistant coach.

Mudholo works with the team to ensure that professional standards are met daily. He also contributes heavily on the recruitment process which is supplemented by the efforts of scouts Michael Kalubaata, David Iga (also a coach), and George Wamala (Busia Young proprietor).

Other key managers are Ivan Muheki (U-11), Evelyne Chebosis (women football), Ibrahim Wasswa (secretary), Diphas Webukya (medical officer), Francis Diatta (U-15), Gerald Katamba (welfare) and Umar Mayanja (referee).

The Police Academy team has taken immediate importance in Mukono making the host school, Mukono Kings High, a force to reckon with in school football.

During the Copa Coca-Cola qualifiers that were cut short by the coronavirus pandemic in 2019, they were unbeaten until the quarterfinals without conceding a goal.

This was unusual for the school that has never played beyond the district level.

“Our recruitment exposes to us a wide section of players which has helped us to move quicker because we use resources from the senior team,” Mudholo said.

They were on course to represent Mukono District in the Zonal games where they could have got a chance to qualify for the national games.

Emmanuel Tibiramira, the games master at Mukono Kings High School, is excited about the prospect.

“The academy has been key to us and we are proud of the fame they have brought to us,” Tibiramira said.

Some of the youngsters in the Police FC academy team based in Kawuga-Mukono

Currently, the academy has a running agreement with Cavendish University to use its playground and the structures of the former Mukono Progressive School in Kawuga, Mukono for a limited time.

From 17 children in 2001, they now have more than 700 under the age of 19 involved in football (including for girls), breakdancing, athletics, handball and scouting.

During holidays, they train together from Kawuga Progressive while they partner schools such as Buddo SS, St Mary’s Kitende, St John’s High Mukono, and Namagabi SS Kayunga.

Those in primary school are offered education at Royal School Mukono, Entebbe Preparatory and Bishop East Mukono.

Development hub

But the Mukono Kawuga centre serves as the hub where players are monitored for development.

The U-17 side represents the school while also playing in the Fufa junior leagues.

“What is unique about us is that we are open as we enrol children even those whose parents have no connection with the Police Force,” Mudholo says.

In their ranks currently, they have goalkeeper David Wafula, winger Ivan Kasadha as well as national U-17 stars Ismail Ndifuna, Joseph Kisekka and Hassan Kato, who has joined Kataka, as the next big thing.

To further investment on a sports school, Naguru Police Kids SA is looking to expand by establishing a sports school.

“In the next five years, we want to strengthen our presence by establishing a home with proper facilities. We’re here for a limited time and we need to move fast,” he says.

Mudholo, a league winner in 2005 with Police, started the academy as a personal project until police bigwigs, including the Sports Officer Abu Kalule and AIGP Andrew Sorowen, threw their weight behind the team.

The Police Force caters for transport to games, feeding and accommodation.

Mudholo is satisfied with his work on the academy.

“Having played for Police and now being in a position to help identify more talent is very satisfying. I’m extremely fortunate working on this project,” he says.

Among the tournaments they have won include the East African Youth Cup in 2014 in Tanzania, the 2019 Kajufa Cup in Jinja and the Greater Mukono Buganda Cup with Mukono Kings.

Police head coach Abdallah Mubiru is excited with the possibilities the academy brings.

“We continuously monitor players from the academy and offer technical support to enable them to bring forth full professionals,” Mubiru said.

