How She Corporate went from bliss to abyss

When She Corporate won their maiden Fufa Women Super League (FWSL) title in May last year, it was easy to think they would look to dominate for the foreseeable future.

It would not be easy as they had edged Kampala Queens (KQ) by goal difference to clinch the title. Both sides, however, had been heads and shoulders above the rest of the league.

If there were any doubts about their superiority, Corporate proved it further by making it to the finals of the Cecafa region Caf Women's Champions League qualifiers, where they lost to Simba Queens last August.

Prior to those qualifiers, Corporate had beefed up their squad too. A six months loan for Makerere University goalkeeper Zahara Nankya plus competitive defensive additions in Cissy Nakate and the versatile Phoebe Banura from Uganda Christian University (UCU) Lady Cardinals seemed bang on the money.

Esther Naluyimba from Uganda Martyrs High School (UMHS) Lubaga was a good option to add steel to their midfield while forwards Joanita Ainembabazi (Rines SS), Anitah Namata (UMHS), Spencer Nakacwa (Lady Doves) and Jackline Nakasi (UCU) were additions with points to prove and enough know-how to replace the injured trio of Grace Nassongo, Susan Atim and Ronah Regina Nantege.

Terrible start



Yet immediately after the qualifiers, trouble brewed. Namata, only over a month old in the club, forced a move to Kenyan side Vihiga Queens. She was never replaced as the club hoped that Nassongo, Atim and Nantege would recuperate in time to play a good chunk of the 2022/23 FWSL season.

With only Ainembabazi and their 2022 top scorer Favour Nambatya as recognizable outlets, Corporates started the season in terrible form.

They opened the season with a 1-all draw with newly promoted Makerere University then lost 2-1 at home to KQ.

They followed that up with another 1-1 draw with UMHS before losing 3-2 at home to UCU.

Throughout those games, coach Hassan Isa was chopping and changing to find solutions to his forward line but the defence was never settled either as Margaret Namirimu and goalkeeper Daphine Nyayenga missed games - the latter through examinations.

During the aforementioned regional qualifiers, Banura's lack of pace had been exposed while Nakate had proved to be more useful bombarding forward than when defending.

When results did not go their way, fans made sure to remind the technical bench of these observations. And we have it on good authority that the harmony in camp was undermined as the players started to feel the same.

Tinkering



To his credit, Isa stuck with Nakate while last season's indomitable right-back Aminah Nakato was played at left-back for some games ahead of both. Miriam Ibunyu and Banura.

However, the tinkering became a recurrent theme of the She Corporate season not only because the coach was trying to find solutions but also "because some players became indisciplined and missed training sessions or even turned up late on match days" as a source close to club authority told us in an interview earlier this year.

There were also concerns that midfielder Phionah Nabbumba was fatigued after leading them to the 2022 title and being part of a national team that played in the Cecafa Women's Championship in Njeru before travelling to the Africa Women's Cup of Nations. Both tournaments came before the August Champions League qualifiers.

When Corporate beat Olila 2-0 away in Soroti, many felt they would turn a corner. They instead went on to draw the next three games before beating Asubo-Gafford 3-1 in Kisaasi to end their first round of the season.

Player exodus



During the January transfer window, Nambatya moved to Apaer in Rwanda.

There were also changes in management as chief executive officer Mathias Kakuru left his post. This She Corporate director Richard Kaweere, however, explained had to do with a change at their workplace (in tourism circles) rather than Kakuru's performance at the club.

Then it was revealed that Nabbumba would not play for them again as the club had secured a move to Denmark (more on this later) for her.

She Corporate, however, silenced the worriers by beating Makerere 3-0 at home at the beginning of the second round of the season on February 5.

They also fashioned a good performance despite losing 2-0 to KQ in the next game. In fact many attributed the loss to the refereeing rather than Corporate's own failures.

However, after that match, news started to spread that the trio of Ainembabazi, Ibunyu and their captain Naume Nagadya had secured moves to new money bags in the Tanzanian Women's League Ceasiaa Queens.

Kaweere remained coy on whether the club had released players but he attributed the moves to "a Ugandan coach in Tanzania that is turning their heads."

The coach we later found out was former Asubo-Gafford trainer Mustafa Kayinda.

What remains puzzling as we have struggled to get a response from the Tanzanian Football Federation (TFF) spokesperson is how the players moved after the transfer window had closed.

But it is also evident that clubs in the Tanzania Women's League can sign players at any point of the season.

In fact there are reports linking Crested Cranes striker Fazila Ikwaput to an imminent move to Tanzania and Cecafa region champions Simba Queens. Ikwaput was playing league football in Cyprus as recently as April 29 but that is besides the point.

Botched plans



When you look at the player exodus at Corporate, it is hard to dismiss that the players move for the money.

In January, Corporate tried to sign Crested Cranes midfielder Joan Nabirye and this reporter has seen a copy of her contract at the club offices.

But as she waited for the International Transfer Certificate (ITC), KQ hijacked the deal.

Of course She Corporate are convinced the player was not offered any better terms but that KQ, which is owned by the Fufa president Moses Magogo forced her hand as they ITC was going through Fufa anyway. KQ denied the accusations at the time and said they just offered better terms.

It is such terms that have left Corporate leaking all year. Kaweere initially had a foresighted plan in place but unfortunately it was not in his control.

In 2021, She Corporate let goalkeeper Vanessa Edith Karungi move to B93 in Denmark for "free".

The plan was for B93 to sell the player after a year then remit royalties to Corporate. Corporate would then use this money to improve players' welfare to a competitive level and also develop club infrastructure.

Unfortunately, B93 -who also have Nabbumba on almost similar terms with perhaps different timelines - are yet to sell Karungi. They instead made her captain and improved her contract terms last year leaving the Ugandan clubs seething without a contingency plan.

In the end Corporate, who had come to defend their 2022 title, put up the worst defence ever as they won only four games - two of those against Olila with whom they were relegated to the second tier Fufa Women Elite League (FWEL) for the 2023/24 season. The other two wins came against Asubo-Gafford and Makerere who only confirmed their safety on the final day of the season.

SHE CORPORATE

FWSL 2022/23

RESULTS

FIRST ROUND

Makerere University 1-1 She Corporate

She Corporate 1-2 Kampala Queens

UMHS HS 1-1 She Corporate

She Corporate 2-3 UCU Lady Cardinals

Olila HS 0-2 She Corporate

She Corporate 1-1 Lady Doves

Kawempe Muslim 1-1 She Corporate

She Corporate 0-0 Rines SS

Asubo-Gafford 1-3 She Corporate

SECOND ROUND

She Corporate 3-0 Makerere University

Kampala Queens 2-0 She Corporate

She Corporate 0-2 UMHS Lubaga

UCU Lady Cardinals 1-0 She Corporate

She Corporate 1-0 Olila HS

Lady Doves 0-0 She Corporate

She Corporate 0-0 Asubo-Gafford

Rines SS 4-2 She Corporate

She Corporate 2-2 Kawempe Muslim

TABLE

P W D L F A PTs

Kampala Queens 18 15 2 1 33 7 47

Kawempe Muslim 18 9 6 3 33 17 33

UMHS Lubaga 18 9 1 8 33 28 28

UCU Lady Cardinals 18 6 4 8 24 26 22

Makerere University 18 6 4 8 20 24 22

Rines SS 18 6 3 9 25 35 21

Asubo-Gafford 18 6 3 9 25 42 21

Lady Doves 18 5 5 8 23 20 20

She Corporate 18 4 8 6 20 21 20

Olila HS 18 5 2 11 16 31 17

*She Corporate, Olila HS relegated to Fufa Women Elite League

.......

Team of the season: 3-2-3-2

Goalkeeper: Daisy Nakaziro (Kampala Queens)

Nine clean sheets in 15 matches is unmatched

Defenders:

- Patricia Akiror (Kampala Queens) - A calm presence in central defence slightly edges UMHS's Patience Nabulobi, who was good individually but saw the 33 goals her side scored waste away with 28 conceded.

-Aisha Nantongo (Kawempe Muslim) - Aggressive and hardly loses a duel. Has the experience and technical ability to take more responsibility in set-pieces but hardly did until the latter stages of the season

-Jolly Kobusingye (Kawempe Muslim) - The left-back on edges KQ's Sumaya Komuntale because she is more sound defensively



Defensive midfield: Shakira Mutibwa (Kampala Queens)

The lone destroyer in a heavily attack-minded side

Central midfield: Shamirah Nalugya (Kampala Queens) - A player that sets the tempo of the game gets in ahead of Hasifah Nassuna because of her energy to get up and down the field

Attacking midfield: Zaitun Namaganda (Asubo-Gafford) - I ditched a defender for Namaganda, whose creativity coupled with Kamiyat Naigaga's goals saved Gafford from returning to the second tier. She edges Kawempe's Hadijah Nandago and UMHS's Sumaya 'Fresh Kid' Nalumu.

Right wing: Shakirah Nyinagahirwa (Kawempe Muslim) - From a tempo setting midfielder last season to a goal-getter and creator this season. Nyinagahirwa embraced her new role well and when the goals started flowing in February, Kawempe became unstoppable and she eclipsed the contributions of Nalugya and Mutibwa to become the player of the season.

Left wing: Catherine Nagadya (UMHS) - Perhaps, the biggest goal threat in the league. Nagadya edges Lady Doves' Norah Alupo because she always plays like she is about to make something positive happen for her team

Striker: Resty Nanziri (Kampala Queens) - Inconsistency in the second round cannot take away the fact that Nanziri redefined herself this season and added 11 goals to the hard-pressing and skilful forward she already was