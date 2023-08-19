How top players gamble with National Pool Open qualification

In the heart of Uganda's pool-playing community, a unique phenomenon is reshaping the landscape of competition.

As cue sticks clash and chalked hands brace for precision shots, a journey to the rural areas is the obvious path for many to national glory.

While the epicentre of the sport pulsates within Kampala City and its proximate domains, elite players migrate towards upcountry qualifying centers to test their luck on cues and cushions.

This passage, driven by a blend of ambition, strategy, and a dash of luck, paints a portrait of players' relentless pursuit of a coveted spot in the prestigious Nile Special National Open where lucky 132 men cancel each other out for the top prize of a car.

Fierce competition

The concentration of pool players is notably centered in Kampala City and its surrounding areas, including Mukono, Jinja, and pockets of Mbarara, Mbale, Masaka, and Fort Portal, among others. This concentration is mirrored in the distribution of the teams participating in the national league.

In these regions, the top-tier players frequently engage in competitions amongst themselves. In order to secure a spot in the prestigious Nile Special National Open grand finale, elite players tend to bypass the Kampala competition and instead seek qualification in rural locations.

The Mukono area, for instance, has witnessed a growing pool-playing community ever since former Pool Cranes captain Alfred Gumikiriza shifted his base there. Presently, the competition in the region is extremely fierce.

Besides Gumikiriza, the area boasts other top-seeded players like Allan Kayiwa and Patrick Ssekirime, who represent Akaanya in the national league. Additionally, there's the duo of Jonathan ‘Savimbi’ Ouma and Willy Yiga, of league champions Mbale Pool Club.

Ssekirime strategically competed in Sol View, Iganga, while Ouma pursued qualification in Mbikko, Buikwe District.

Ssekirime said, "My primary goal was to qualify, and I couldn't afford to take any chances."

He emerged as the top qualifier in Iganga. Another player, who opted for anonymity, choosing to compete in her qualifiers in Kitgum spent more than Shs200,000 on transport, feeding and accommodation.

She found this area easier as many top players were hesitant to spend money on traveling.

"I know most of them will be playing from nearby places and I have to give myself a chance," she said.

Peter Kyobe, the Pool Association of Uganda publicist highlighted the motivating factor behind players' determination to do whatever it takes to qualify, rooted in the tournament's prestigious nature. "Everyone wants to be part of history. No one wants to be remembered as someone who never made it to the nationals. So, qualifying becomes a do-or-die situation," Kyobe said.

It’s a gamble

Going to an upcountry centre doesn't guarantee a spot in the national finals. The qualifiers heavily rely on luck. It's possible to encounter another elite player in the early rounds or to perform below par on a crucial day, resulting in early elimination.

Surprises and upsets have been scattered throughout the qualifiers. For instance, Mahad Mivule chose Tororo in 2018 but was eliminated by the then unknown Jerry Onono. Similarly, prominent shooter Musa Ssekiriba was ousted by an amateur businessman in the same year at Lumas Inn.

In the most recent instance, Alex Mwesigwa suffered a loss to Senior Six student Joshua Odeng in Iganga. Even Jinja's accomplished shooter Cyrus Mawejje failed to qualify, while Lawrence Vin Ssemaganda, the Aldina Village LCI chairperson, is in the finals.

Courageous contenders

Some players courageously opt for the heat of the competition. 2016 champion Sula Matovu chose to compete in qualifiers from Upper Volta in Kasubi.

Defending his decision, the 11th seeded player asserted, "If I can't qualify through the Kampala qualifiers, then I don't deserve a place in the national competition."

Gumikiriza, too, chose to qualify from his home arena, the Black Sheep Arena in Mukono. Despite this being his second qualification attempt, he insisted on not choosing upcountry locations.

"I am a sportsman. I need to give players from those areas a fair chance to qualify as well. Why would I monopolise their opportunities?" Gumikiriza reasoned.

To support their local players, Lira players and officials protested against the participation of players born outside their area in 2016. As a result, they only allow players from their own region at their own centres.

The aspiration to qualify for the National Open remains high, driven by the prospect of competing for a saloon car, although upsets have yet to be recorded in the finals.

Ismail Kalibbala, the Technical Director of PAU, noted that the National Open currently doesn't impose geographical limitations on player qualification.

He suggested that a more inclusive tournament format might be considered in the future to accommodate new talent. However, for now, such a shift is not feasible.

“In this current setting, anyone is free to qualify from wherever he wishes. Maybe in the future we can have an all-encompassing tournament that can accommodate new talent. But for now it’s not possible,” Kalibbala said.

He also pointed out certain "no-go zones" for qualification, including Gulu, Fort Portal, and Arua, which are avoided by Kampala players once they realize the presence of formidable shooters in those areas.