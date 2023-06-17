How Uganda Cranes' defence has evolved under Micho

Few envisaged that a childish error by then Uganda Cranes defender Murushid Juuko in the barren World Cup qualifying tie against Mali at Kitende would have far reaching consequences.

Three matches into his second spell as Uganda Cranes coach, Micho Sredojevic watched on helplessly as Juuko was sent for an early shower at the St Mary's Stadium in Kitende for needlessly elbowing an opponent on September 9, 2021 in the 67th minute.

That would turn out to be Juuko's last national team engagement after efforts to fundraise Shs20m Fifa fine slapped on him suffered a stillbirth.

Having been a pivotal defensive pillar for Cranes since his debut in 2014 against Seychelles, Juuko grudgingly hang his boots in January last year with his passport reading 27 years.

The baton was passed on to the other remaining 2019 Afcon participants Denis Iguma, Isaac Muleme and Timothy Awanyi who also invited competition from newbies like Enock Walusimbi and Livingstone Mulondo.

Mauritania crop

After the Uganda Under-20 (Hippos) final-reaching heroics in Mauritania two years ago, Micho continue to rejig his backline.

Ethiopia based custodian Charles Lukwago showed throughout the World Cup qualifiers against Rwanda, Kenya and Mali that he was destined to fit into the huge shoes of retired Dennis Onyango.

Iguma started showing sloppiness and like Israel based Awanyi, became less committed to the Cranes cause.

This opened up the doors for Hippos rookies like Aziz Kayondo and Garvin Kizito plus European based players like the gangly Bevis Mugabi and Elvis Bwomono.

By the time Algeria hammered Cranes 2-0 in June last year, Halid Lwaliwa had taken up the mantle in defence along with Lukwago, Mugabi, Kizito and Muleme.

Drastic changes

After drawing with Niger and losing to Tanzania in the first leg of the Ivory Coast Afcon qualifiers, Micho stuck with South Africa based Salim Jamal in goal, invited another Hippos member Kenneth Ssemakula.

He trusted Kayondo, Lwaliwa and Awanyi again to avenge Tanzania's earlier 1-0 defeat and stay in the qualifying contention whilst holding on to his job precariously.

Against DR Congo in the Wednesday friendly that warmed up Cranes for the Algeria crunch tie on Sunday in Douala, Micho went for Lwaliwa, Semakula, Kayondo and also recalled Villa skipper Gift Fred.

All pointers show that the Serbian tactician will most likely stick to this new-look backline with Jamal behind it to shut out Man City and Algeria danger man Riyad Mahrez and Co.

Yet it is worth noting that the Chan tourney, coincidentally held in Algeria at the start of the year, widened the Cranes' defensive pool to incorporate hitherto nonentities; James Begisa, Derrick Ndahiro, Geoffrey Wasswa, Fred, Semakula, Isa Mubiru, Ashraf Mandela and Hillary Mukundane.

URA custodian Nafian Alionzi also used the same event to nail berth amongst the three goalkeeping options.

Enter the NextGen

Vipers teenage centre-back Rogers Torach manifests best Micho's desperate attempt to compete while building for Fufa's intended 2026 World Cup project.

Torach, though still a rough diamond, is blessed with confidence and his inclusion in the Cameroon camp highlights progress of the Hippos class of 2023 that made the Afcon quarters under Jackson Mayanja before being ejected by Nigeria in Egypt.

Even with Kizito, Ashraf Mandela, Ibrahim Juma, Umar Lutalo, Derrick Ndahiro, Musa Ramathan, Allan Enyou and Mukundane not making the final team to face Algeria tomorrow, Micho's is still endowed with squad depth.