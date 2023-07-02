How Ugandan stars dominated Rwanda Genocide Memorial event

Only four Ugandan teams made the trip across the border to take part in the Rwanda Genocide Memorial Volleyball Tournament held in Kigali last weekend.

Six-time National Volleyball League champions Nemostars, KAVC and Sky were the men’s team’s that carried the Ugandan flag as Rwanda remembered victims of the 1994 Genocide.

Nemostars Ladies was the only women’s side to take part in the two-day event.

With the two league champions, Sport-S and KCCA Ladies skipping the event, it was predictable all Uganda’s representatives would struggle to impress against formidable Rwandan opposition.

And indeed, none of the four sides could make it past the quarterfinal stage.

Nemostars fell in straight sets to eventual champions Gisagara Volleyball Club in the quarters while Sky were blown away by APR with the same score line.

KAVC could not make it past the group stages while Nemostars Ladies fell 3-0 to Rwanda Revenue Authority.

Ugandan stars shine

Whereas teams from Uganda struggled, players recruited by Rwandan sides left a mark, with some helping their sides to victory.

Ndejje Elites’ receiver-attacker Catherine Ainembabazi was the new star in town as she helped Rwanda National Police to the trophy.

The former VVC hard hitter was recruited for the two-day tournament and put up an MVP-show as Police came from a set down to defeat APR 3-1 in the semifinals.

Her side would go on to make light work of RRA in the finals to take gold.

Police also had the services of another Ugandan, middle blocker Sharon Amito, who blocked life out RRA attackers throughout the final.

Malinga good for gold

Gisagara’s 3-0 win over Rwanda Energy Group was masterminded by former OBB head coach Lawrence Yakan.

Still in his first year as head coach of the club, the Ugandan-born tactician, who represented Rwanda as a player, registered his first piece of silverware.

“It is a good start and I’m looking forward to more success,” Yakan told Score after the final.

Amongst the top performers for Gisagara was Volleyball Cranes receiver-attacker Kathbert Malinga, whose offence kept the team going.

Meanwhile APR’s Gideon Angiro was not that lucky as his side squandered a two-set lead to lose 3-2 to REG in the semifinals.

Opposite Daudi Okello also saw his Police side stopped by APR in the quarterfinals.

Rwanda still ahead

If the tournament was anything to by in terms of comparison between Rwanda and Uganda, there was only one winner.

Whereas Ugandan teams failed to go past the quarters, Rwanda had four sides in the men’s semis and ultimately the champions in both categories.

Rwandan sides, APR (men and women) left Uganda with the NSSF KAVC International Tournament trophies last year and the performance in last weekend’s tournament only emphasized the gap between teams in the two countries.

Rwanda Genocide Memorial Tournament

Winners

Men: Gisagara Volleyball Club